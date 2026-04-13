InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Luggage System to Reduce Damage and Improve Durability in Travel Containers

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sherman R. of La Marque, TX is the creator of Concealed Luggage, a retractable wheel system intended to address common durability issues associated with conventional wheeled suitcases. The design integrates a mechanically actuated wheel assembly that can be selectively extended for mobility or retracted into a protected compartment within the luggage body.Wheeled luggage has become a standard in modern travel due to its ability to reduce the physical burden of transporting heavy loads; however, exposed wheel assemblies are susceptible to mechanical damage during handling, particularly in high-impact environments such as baggage transport systems, aircraft cargo holds, and confined storage spaces. Damage to one or more wheels can significantly impair usability, often requiring users to carry the luggage or replace the entire unit.The Concealed Luggage system incorporates a retractable mechanism that allows the wheel assemblies to transition between deployed and stowed configurations. The wheels are mounted to a movable support structure housed within dedicated compartments located at the base of the luggage. A user-activated release mechanism accessible via strategically placed buttons on the exterior controls the extension and retraction process.When deployed, the wheels extend outward from the compartments and lock into position to support standard rolling operation. When retracted, the wheels are drawn back into the luggage body and secured within the compartments. This configuration is particularly advantageous during storage, transport, or handling scenarios where wheel damage is most likely to occur.The retractable system is designed to maintain structural alignment and load-bearing capability comparable to fixed-wheel configurations while providing the added benefit of protection when the wheels are not in use. The system isolates wheel assemblies within the luggage frame to reduce the likelihood of mechanical failure caused by impact or compression.Key features and benefits include:• Retractable Wheel Assembly: Wheel units can be extended for mobility or retracted into the luggage body for protection when not in use.• Protected Wheel Compartments: Dedicated internal compartments shield wheels from impact, abrasion, and handling-related damage.• User-Activated Deployment Mechanism: Push-button controls allow for controlled extension and retraction of the wheel system.• Enhanced Travel Reliability: Maintains functionality over repeated travel cycles by protecting critical mobility components.• Ergonomic Convenience: Allows users to switch between rolling and carrying configurations without manual adjustment of wheel hardware.The Concealed Luggage design addresses current limitations in wheeled travel containers by integrating a protective retraction system for one of the most failure-prone components.Sherman filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Concealed Luggage product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Concealed Luggage can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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