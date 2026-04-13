Three Girls Curtains Announces Implementation of Pre-Washing and Inspection Standard for Residential Textiles

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Girls Curtains announces the implementation of a standardized production and preparation protocol for its residential window treatment collections. This initiative focuses on the integration of pre-washing and inspection procedures within the manufacturing workflow prior to product distribution.Textile Preparation and Environmental ConsiderationsThe updated production model addresses the integration of soft furnishings into residential indoor environments. By incorporating washing and drying stages into the manufacturing process, Three Girls Curtains aims to align textile conditions with installation requirements. This approach serves to mitigate factors typically associated with post-manufacturing textiles, such as residual manufacturing scents and material stiffness.The standard establishes a baseline for product readiness, where textiles are delivered in a state intended for immediate installation. This process is designed to address factors including:- Removal of surface-level particles during the pre-cleaning stage.- Standardization of fabric texture prior to distribution.- Quality assurance via pre-shipment inspections.Operational Focus on Material Interaction The company’s approach to textile development evaluates the role of curtains in residential spaces, focusing on physical interactions with indoor air and light filtration. The production workflow emphasizes the selection of fabric weights and textures to manage light exposure and provide privacy. These technical considerations are intended to support the functional requirements of contemporary residential interiors.Three Girls Curtains documents these production stages as part of its operational commitment to material consistency and quality control. By consolidating preparation steps—washing, drying, and inspection—into the manufacturing cycle, the company maintains a structured workflow for its custom-made window treatment offerings.About Three Girls CurtainsFounded in 2019 and headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, Three Girls Curtains develops custom-made window treatments for residential interiors. The company incorporates comprehensive fabric preparation processes, including pre-washing, drying, and inspection, into its production workflows prior to distribution.Website: https://threegirls.com/

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