SafeSplash Swim School Becomes Only Learn-to-Swim Provider to Earn NDPA Platinum Seal

Prestigious Recognition Cements SafeSplash’s Leadership in Water Safety Education and Drowning Prevention

Receiving the Platinum Seal reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping families with the skills and confidence they need to stay safe in and around the water.” — Chris Harkness, President of SafeSplash Swim School.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeSplash Swim School , the nation’s premier performance-based swim school, has become the only learn-to-swim provider to receive the Platinum Seal from the National Drowning Prevention Alliance ’s (NDPA) Commitment to Safer Waters Program, recognizing organizations deeply committed to and advancing water safety education and drowning prevention.The Commitment to Safer Waters Seal Program recognizes organizations that actively contribute to drowning prevention through education, programs, products, and advocacy. The program features three recognition levels, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with Platinum acknowledging the highest level of commitment. SafeSplash Swim School’s designation carries an additional distinction: category exclusivity. The organization is the only learn-to-swim provider recognized with the Platinum Seal, underscoring its leadership in advancing water safety education and drowning prevention efforts.“Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for children, which makes access to high-quality swim instruction and water safety education critically important,” said Chris Harkness, President of SafeSplash Swim School. “Receiving the Platinum Seal reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping families with the skills and confidence they need to stay safe in and around the water.”A cornerstone of this commitment is SafeSplash Swim School’s S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, a structured, outcome-driven program designed to deliver measurable progress in swimming and water safety skills. Supported by the NDPA, the program focuses on essential skills such as floating, rolling to breathe, and swimming to safety. These practical techniques help young swimmers build confidence and prepare them to handle real-life water situations safely.Available across the brand’s nationwide network, the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise provides clear milestones and timelines, ensuring students make tangible progress within a year of enrollment. Families are also offered up to two additional months of free lessons if goals aren’t met. This initiative gives parents confidence that their children are learning life-saving skills effectively while addressing the childhood drowning epidemic head-on.The NDPA’s Commitment to Safer Waters Seal Program was developed to acknowledge and recognize organizations that align with the alliance’s mission to reduce drowning through collaboration, education, and advocacy. Platinum Seal recipients demonstrate a deep and ongoing commitment to advancing water safety initiatives and supporting industry-wide efforts to prevent drowning.NDPA Executive Director Alissa Magrum stated, "Our Commitment to Safer Waters Seal is morethan just a badge; it’s a public declaration that an organization is a true champion for water safety. We are proud to stand alongside SafeSplash Swim School as they are reinforcing industry best practices and leading the charge in protecting children and families from drowning and experiencing water-related tragedies."“This recognition reflects the dedication of our instructors, franchise owners, and team members who work every day to make water safety education accessible to families,” Harkness added. “We’re proud to partner with organizations like the National Drowning Prevention Alliance to help create safer communities around the water.”For more information about SafeSplash Swim School and to learn more about the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, visit safesplash.com/safer-swimmer-promise.# # #About SafeSplash Swim SchoolSafeSplash Swim School, a part of Youth Enrichment Brands, promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, SafeSplash Swim School aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

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