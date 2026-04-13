MADISON INSURANCE GROUP ANNOUNCES SPEAKER LINEUP AND AGENDA FOR SECOND ANNUAL SPRING SUMMIT IN SCOTTSDALE

Madison Insurance Group Madison Insurance Group team picture Mark Sims, President at Madison Insurance Group

Expert Exit Planning Panel Headlines April 26–28 Gathering at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO , PUERTO RICO, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group (MIG) is pleased to announce the speaker lineup and unveil the full agenda for its Second Annual Spring Summit, taking place April 26–28, 2026, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.Building on the momentum of last year's inaugural gathering, and the annual November conference in Puerto Rico, this year's Summit brings together a distinguished Expert Exit Planning Panel alongside a full-day working program designed to give advisors practical, applicable strategies at the intersection of enterprise risk insurance, tax planning, and capital strategy."The conversation around insurance is shifting from isolated policies to enterprise risk," said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. "Advisors want to understand how risk management fits into the financial and tax picture for business owners — and that's exactly the dialogue this Summit is built around."A High-Stakes Expert Panel at the Center of the EventThe Summit's centerpiece is an Expert Exit Planning Panel assembling nationally recognized practitioners across tax law, controversy resolution, income optimization, and advanced wealth transfer — five disciplines that are increasingly inseparable in today's planning environment.Panelists include:-Aran Quinn, Managing Attorney, Quinn Global Tax Law — Tax Implications and Legal Strategy-Garrett Gregory, Co-Founder, Gregory Law Group, PLLC — Tax Defense and Representation-Doug Dickey, Principal, DRDA, LLC — Income Tax Optimization and Risk Management-Michael Parise, Copper Beech Financial Group — Advanced Wealth Transfer and Family Governance-Phil Wilson, Managing Director, CBIZ — Tax Controversy and ResolutionThe depth of representation — spanning private law firms, a nationally recognized advisory firm, and a leading financial group — reflects the growing demand among advisors for cross-disciplinary expertise as business owners seek more integrated approaches to enterprise risk, tax efficiency, and long-term value creation."Advisors are no longer looking at risk in isolation," said Mark Sims. "They're asking how insurance, tax strategy, and capital planning work together. That's the conversation we're bringing into one room — with the people who are actually navigating these issues for clients every day."The two-day Summit is structured for maximum value. Monday's full-day program moves sequentially through the complete architecture of enterprise risk insurance practice: program mechanics, tax and legislative updates, underwriting and claims, compliance and AML/KYC obligations, and real-world case studies — before the Expert Panel closes the afternoon.The agenda reflects what MIG describes as a fundamental shift in how sophisticated advisors approach enterprise planning: insurance is no longer evaluated as a standalone product, but as a structural component of an integrated tax, risk, and capital strategy.Full Summit AgendaSunday, April 26Arrival and Check-InOptional Golf Outing — 12:00 PMEvening Cocktail Reception — 6:00 PMMonday, April 27Breakfast — 8:00–9:00 AMThe Madison Insurance Group Platform — 9:00–9:45 AM (Comprehensive overview by Mark Sims)Tax Benefits and Legislative Updates — 10:00–11:00 AMUnderwriting and Claims — 11:00 AM–12:00 PMLunchClient Relations — 1:00–1:30 PMMadison SAP Accounting — 1:30–2:00 PMFlow of Funds — 2:00–2:30 PMCompliance / AML / KYC — 2:45–3:15 PMCase Studies — 3:15–4:15 PMExpert Exit Planning Panel — 4:15–5:15 PMCocktail ReceptionTuesday, April 28Optional One-on-One Meetings with Madison LeadershipToday's economic environment is driving more business owners than ever to explore enterprise risk insurance as a strategic path forward. As business leaders face increasing operational complexity — from workforce disruption and supply chain exposure to regulatory shifts and revenue volatility — the demand for integrated planning solutions that address risk, tax efficiency, and long-term value has never been greater.Advisors are responding. MIG's Spring Summit is designed to be the forum where those conversations happen at the highest level — practical, cross-disciplinary, and grounded in real-world application.Madison Insurance Group — headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico and operating at the intersection of insurance architecture and enterprise tax strategy — has positioned its annual Summit as the gathering where advisors gain the clarity and tools to serve business owners more completely. Registration closes soon. To register online click HERE . To learn more about Madison Insurance Group visit www.MadisonInsuranceGroup.org ###About Madison Insurance Group:Madison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in insuring business revenue and mitigating financial disruptions. With a focus on protecting against catastrophic risks and optimizing financial strategies, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing financial efficiency. For more information, visit online at www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

Madison Insurance Group - Making Enterpirse Risk Insurance Part of Your Wealth Building Coversation

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