Innovative Vitality launches new men's health services in Chicago

What men over 40 need to know about hormones, metabolism, and preventive care—Innovative Vitality shares a personalized approach to long-term health.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turning 40 doesn’t mean slowing down—it means taking a more proactive approach to health. At Innovative Vitality , a Chicago-based medical practice, providers are helping men better understand and manage the physiological changes that come with age through personalized, preventive care.How Men’s Health Changes After 40As men age, a number of shifts can impact overall health and well-being. Testosterone levels naturally decline over time, metabolism may slow, and risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and prostate issues increases.“These changes are common, but they shouldn’t be ignored,” said Rahul Khare, MD, Founder and CEO of Innovative Vitality. “With the right approach, men can better understand what’s happening in their bodies and take steps to support long-term health.”Common Health Concerns for Men Over 40Hormonal ChangesLower testosterone levels may be associated with:Decreased energy and motivationChanges in body compositionReduced libidoMood changes or difficulty concentratingMetabolic HealthMany men notice shifts in metabolism and body composition over time, which can impact energy levels, physical performance, and overall health.Cardiovascular RiskHeart disease remains the leading cause of death in men. Early identification of risk factors and preventive care can play a key role in long-term health.A Personalized, Data-Driven ApproachInnovative Vitality focuses on a comprehensive view of men’s health, combining advanced testing with individualized care plans.Services may include:Comprehensive lab testing, including hormone and metabolic markersBody composition analysisPersonalized nutrition and exercise guidanceLifestyle and preventive health strategiesOngoing monitoring and support“When patients have more complete data, they can make more informed decisions about their health,” Dr. Khare said.Key Strategies for Long-Term HealthProviders at Innovative Vitality emphasize several foundational habits:Strength training: Regular resistance training supports muscle mass and overall metabolic healthBalanced nutrition: Prioritizing whole foods, protein, and healthy fatsSleep: Consistent, high-quality sleep is essential for hormone regulation and recoveryStress management: Chronic stress can impact multiple systems, including hormonal and metabolic healthEarly evaluation: Addressing symptoms early can help guide appropriate careUnderstanding Hormone HealthFor some men, evaluating hormone levels may be an important part of understanding symptoms and overall health. Treatment decisions are based on a comprehensive assessment, including lab results, symptoms, and individual health history, with ongoing monitoring when appropriate.About Innovative VitalityInnovative Vitality is a Chicago-based medical practice focused on longevity medicine, hormone health, and preventive care. The practice takes a personalized, data-driven approach to help patients better understand their health and support long-term well-being.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.innovative-vitality.com

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