Bauer Investments Backs OnAssist AI in Bet on Practical, Scalable Business Automation

Fully Personalizable AI Assist for Websites from OnAssist.ai

We believe the next wave of AI winners will be companies solving real operational problems with practical, scalable products—not over engineered enterprise software” — Mario Bauer, CEO of Bauer Investments

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bauer Investments announced today that it has made a strategic investment in OnAssist AI , a fast-growing software company building AI-powered website engagement tools designed to help businesses convert more leads, automate customer interactions, and streamline backend workflows.The investment reflects Bauer’s continued conviction in applied AI and follows multiple successful investments and exits in the technology sector.OnAssist AI transforms static business websites into intelligent, always-on sales and support channels through customizable AI agents trained on a company’s products, services, and brand voice. The platform enables businesses to capture leads, answer questions, qualify prospects, and sync data directly into CRM and backend systems—all without manual intervention.While many AI solutions remain expensive and overly complex for the average business, Bauer believes OnAssist has identified a major gap in the market by delivering enterprise-grade AI functionality in a simple, affordable format built for broad adoption.“OnAssist has built a product that is intuitive, highly effective, and priced for mass-market adoption. We see significant runway ahead.”OnAssist’s platform is gaining traction across service businesses, SaaS platforms, agencies, and eCommerce operators seeking to improve conversion rates and automate customer engagement.“Businesses want AI, but they need solutions that are deployable, affordable, and deliver immediate ROI,” said Christopher Garcia, Chief Investment Officer of Bauer Investments.“OnAssist checks every box. We believe the company is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on this market shift.”Bauer Investments has increasingly focused capital toward software and AI opportunities where technology can drive measurable operational efficiency and scalable recurring revenue.Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

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