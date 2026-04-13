Lubbock Association of Realtors & Gitcha Announce Partnership to Deploy The Buyer Listing Service®

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lubbock Association of Realtors (LAR) has announced a strategic partnership with Gitcha, a buy-side real estate technology provider, to integrate The Buyer Listing Serviceplatform into LAR’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS) agent experience. The technology will be enabled for all LAR's members.The Buyer Listing Service(BLS), a workflow integration for the MLS, advances a new standardized protocol for buyer representation, agent cooperation, and market transparency. It enables agents to convert active buyer needs into structured, shareable “want-listings”- creating a new category of listings comparable to traditional for-sale inventory.“Lubbock’s leadership team saw the vision from the beginning and knew taking their buyer agents beyond standard saved search technologies would be a timely & transformative innovation for the members of their Association” says Dan Cooper, CEO of Gitcha.“We believe Texas’s statewide real estate market is in need of buyer-based technology, and much like their ’25 college football team, Lubbock is at the center of leading the charge.”Developed exclusively for Multiple Listing Services & their users, the BLS helps MLSs adapt to recent industry shifts by formalizing the buyer agent’s participation in their sanctioned environment. The BLS provides a protocol for buyer agents to take key specifications, factors & terms of their buyer’s search - details often exchanged in conversations & various private networks - and turn them into transparent, compliant listings that not only provides buyer agency a needed process of proactive representation, it helps selling agents lead their clients with clear insights of active, unserved demand.“Agents have long shared buyer needs in private Facebook groups and informal networks, often leading to fragmented cooperation and the rise of exclusive private listing networks that undermine market transparency," said Cade Fowler, Executive Officer of the Lubbock Association of REALTORS. "By integrating Gitcha's BLS into our MLS, we're building stronger, direct connections among all of our agent members in a structured environment, empowering them to match buyers and sellers more efficiently while setting a standard for inclusive, data-driven practices.”The platform creates a collaborative, fully reciprocal real estate marketplace while capturing valuable, real-time insights into buyer intent at the same time."In a fast-paced market where some brokerages seek to use exclusivity to earn a competitive advantage, the BLS is built upon industry-wide cooperative principles that best serves the consumer,” said Cooper. “As part of this new way forward, we will have insights into the deep demand drivers of today rather than analyzing past sales, and LAR will be able to provide this crucial information to their agents as well as local builders, investors, and city planners.”About LARAbout the LAR: Founded in 1926, The Lubbock Association of REALTORSis a non-profit trade association serving more than 1,700 REALTORmembers and Affiliated businesses in Lubbock, TX and neighboring communities. LAR is a member of Texas REALTORSand the National Association of REALTORSwhose mission is to serve the REALTORprofession, protect private property rights and promote the professional marketing of real estate.Media Contact:Brenda FisherLAR Communication Directormedia@lubbockrealtors.comTel: 503-367-2313About Gitcha’s Buyer Listing ServiceThe industry-first tool enables agents to proactively share their clients' specific needs with each other, transparency that assists in driving suitable inventory to the market and allows the MLS to cross-pollinate buyer demand & available supply in their active environment. The result is a new listing segment for the MLS that helps their agent community deliver optimized outcomes to their customers.The Buyer Listing Service works in concert with the first-of-its-kind public platform Gitcha, a public display portal where licensed agents’ want-listings are displayed, creating a transparent, searchable and shareable demand marketplace for buyers’ specific criteria.For more information visit Gitcha.com/MLSMedia Contact:

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