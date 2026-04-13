247 Gard Expands Technology-Driven Security Guard Services Across Canada with Real-Time Monitoring and Mobile Patrol

247 Gard expands its technology-driven security services across Canada, including mobile patrol and real-time monitoring solutions 247-Gard-Mobile-Patrol-Security-Vehicle-Canada 247 Gard security operations and monitoring center providing 24/7 real-time surveillance and incident response coordination across Canada

247 Gard expands across Canada with AI monitoring, GPS mobile patrol, and uniformed guards for commercial and industrial clients.

247 Gard is a Canadian security company offering real-time monitoring, GPS mobile patrols, and uniformed guards for commercial and industrial clients. Based in GTA, operating across Canada.” — Salman Rehan

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 247 Gard, a fast-growing Canadian private security company, has announced a significant national expansion of its technology-integrated security guard services. Building on established operations in the Greater Toronto Area, the company is now extending its full suite of security solutions, including real-time remote monitoring, GPS-tracked mobile patrol, and on-site uniformed guard deployment, to clients in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Montreal. The expansion is designed to meet rising demand from commercial property owners, retail chains, logistics operators, and institutional clients who require consistent, technology-backed security coverage across multiple locations.

The expansion follows a period of substantial internal investment. Over the past 18 months, 247 Gard has overhauled its operational infrastructure, deploying a proprietary dispatch and monitoring platform that connects field officers, patrol vehicles, and remote surveillance systems into a single managed environment. This platform enables the company to deliver coordinated security coverage at a level of reliability and transparency that clients have traditionally only found with much larger national firms.

Real-Time Monitoring as a Foundation for Modern Security

At the core of 247 Gard's expanded service offering is its real-time monitoring center, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no exceptions. Trained monitoring operators maintain live oversight of client sites through integrated camera systems, alarm inputs, and officer location data. When an anomaly is detected, whether triggered by motion sensors, access control events, or a direct officer report, the monitoring team initiates an escalation protocol that is calibrated to the severity and nature of the incident. Response options include verbal deterrence via two-way audio, patrol officer dispatch, or direct contact with local emergency services.

Every alert, response action, and resolution is logged with a timestamp and made available to the client through the 247 Gard client dashboard. This real-time reporting layer is increasingly important for clients in sectors such as retail, healthcare, and logistics, where incident documentation is required for insurance, compliance, and operational review purposes.

"Security has changed. Clients no longer want to receive a monthly report and hope for the best. They want visibility. They want to know what happened at their site at 2 in the morning, who responded, and what the outcome was. Our platform gives them exactly that, and our expansion across Canada means they can expect the same standard of service whether they are in Toronto, Calgary, or Vancouver."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, 247 Gard

Mobile Patrol Solutions That Scale With Client Needs

247 Gard's mobile patrol division has been one of the company's fastest-growing service lines, and it will play a central role in the national expansion. Mobile patrol vehicles operate on client-defined schedules, conducting exterior checks, interior walk-throughs, parking lot sweeps, and after-hours lock-up verification at commercial and industrial properties. All patrol routes are GPS-logged, and randomization algorithms are used to ensure that patrol timing is unpredictable to anyone monitoring site activity from the outside.

The company offers flexible patrol arrangements that range from nightly checks at single-site retail locations to multi-stop route programs that consolidate coverage for property management companies overseeing large commercial portfolios. Each patrol engagement includes a detailed activity report delivered automatically to the client at the end of every shift, outlining observations, incidents, and any actions taken by the patrol officer on site.

"Mobile patrol is one of the most cost-effective deterrents available to a property owner or manager. The visible presence of a marked patrol vehicle, combined with the documentation of every visit, changes the risk calculation for anyone considering criminal activity at a site. We have built our patrol program to deliver that deterrence at a price point that makes sense for businesses of all sizes."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, 247 Gard

A National Platform Backed by Localized Teams

One of the key features of the national expansion is 247 Gard's commitment to building locally embedded teams in each new market rather than simply extending a centralized operation. In each new city, the company is hiring and training security personnel who have direct knowledge of local regulations, property types, and community dynamics. These local teams are supported by the national dispatch and monitoring infrastructure but operate with the contextual awareness that clients in each market require.

247 Gard is also introducing a dedicated key account management structure for clients with multi-location operations. Each key account client is assigned a primary account manager who maintains ongoing communication with the client, conducts regular service reviews, and coordinates any changes to coverage schedules or service scope. This structure is intended to eliminate the communication gaps that often develop when security services are managed through generic call center interactions.

"National scale only creates value for a client if it is backed by local accountability. We are not expanding to put flags on a map. We are expanding because we have built a service model that works, and we are ready to deliver it to clients across the country who have been looking for a security partner that combines technology, trained personnel, and genuine responsiveness."

Salman Rehan, Chief Executive Officer, 247 Gard

About 247 Gard

247 Gard is a Canadian private security company providing real-time remote monitoring, GPS-tracked mobile patrol, uniformed guard services, and integrated security solutions to commercial, retail, industrial, and institutional clients. Headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, the company operates nationally with teams in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.

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