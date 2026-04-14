As Deadline to File Taxes Approaches, FLEOA Applauds Passage of OBBBA so Americans Keep More of Their Hard-earned Pay

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As our nation approaches the deadline to file taxes on April 15, FLEOA applauds the passage of OBBBA so Americans can keep more of their hard-earned payThe Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), representing more than 34,000 federal law enforcement officers and agents across over 65 agencies, today expressed its appreciation to the Administration and Congress for advancing tax credits and tax-related savings measures that provide meaningful financial relief to federal law enforcement personnel and their families.These initiatives help offset rising costs associated with housing, childcare, education, and daily living expenses that directly impact federal law enforcement families. By increasing take-home pay and providing targeted relief, these measures support financial stability, improve morale, and strengthen retention across the federal workforce.“On behalf of FLEOA’s more than 34,000 members, we thank the Administration and Congress for recognizing the importance of supporting federal law enforcement officers and their families through meaningful tax relief,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “These measures help ensure the men and women who protect our nation can better provide for their families, reduce financial strain, and remain focused on their critical missions.”Federal law enforcement officers face unique challenges, including demanding schedules, frequent relocations, and high-risk assignments. Policies that provide direct financial relief play a critical role in supporting recruitment, retention, and overall workforce stability.On July 4, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, delivering meaningful tax relief for American families, including public safety personnel.Key provisions include:No tax increases in 2026Overtime income deductions from 2025 through 2028Expanded deductions for tip incomeIncrease in the Child Tax Credit to $2,200 per childTemporary increase in the SALT deduction capTrump Accounts providing a $1,000 U.S. Treasury contribution for U.S. citizen babies born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028Additional benefits related to auto loans, education savings, and family supportThese measures reflect a strong commitment to supporting working Americans and strengthening financial security.While the no tax on overtime provision is a positive step, it does not fully benefit federal law enforcement officers.Federal officers often receive Law Enforcement Availability Pay and Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime instead of traditional overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Under the current tax code, these forms of compensation are not treated the same, limiting access to the intended tax relief.FLEOA continues to work with the Administration and Congress to expand these benefits to include Law Enforcement Availability Pay and Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime, and the federal pay cap, ensuring federal officers receive equitable treatment.FLEOA remains committed to working collaboratively with policymakers to advance fair pay, improved benefits, enhanced resources, and stronger support for officer safety and wellness.The actions taken by the Administration and Congress represent meaningful progress. Continued partnership will ensure those who serve on the front lines of public safety receive the support they deserve.

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