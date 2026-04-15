Schlosshotel Fiss Unveils Bold New Expansion for 2026/2027

Schlosshotel Fiss The PeaX Youth Adventure Schlosshotel Fiss Spring & Summer Hotel Schlosshotel Fiss The PeaX Youth Adventure 3 Schlosshotel Fiss Spring & Summer Schlosshotel Fiss Logo

Introducing Enhanced Ski Logistics for Winter 26/27 and The PeaX Youth Adventure Zone for Summer 2027

The PeaX will be a place where kids can truly experience and learn something in such an exciting and entertaining way that one visit definitely won’t be enough to discover everything.” — Director Simone Domenig, Schlosshotel Fiss Owner and Managing Director

TYROL, TYROL, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five-star family resort in the Austrian Alps, Schlosshotel Fiss has unveiled details of its 2026/2027 expansion and the debut of The PeaX, a groundbreaking youth adventure zone arriving in summer 2027. As a beloved Tyrolean destination known for its wellbeing, gourmet excellence and family-centric skiing and experiences, the resort’s latest expansion including two ski-in & ski-out lifts promises even greater ease to access the slopes for the upcoming ski season. In partnership with renowned architecture and interior design studio NOA , the project introduces a beautifully curated collection of new highlights at the hotel.“Kids often know Schlosshotel Fiss from their very first time skiing. This is why it is important for us to create something suitable for their next stage of life,” shares Owner and Managing Director Simone Domenig, “The PeaX will be a place where kids can truly experience and learn something in such an exciting and entertaining way that one visit definitely won’t be enough to discover everything.”Winter 2026/27: Elevated Ski OfferingsThe new winter expansion is designed to reimagine the guest’s journey to the slopes, with the opening of the reimagined Sport Shop and Ski Depot. This hub will offer ski and snowboard rentals and an innovative smart storage system that ensures secure storage for skis, snowboards, boots, helmets and gloves, featuring integrated ventilation to keep all equipment dry and comfortably tempered.Access to the slopes will be more convenient than ever as the resort will modernize its slope entrance with two ski-in & ski-out lifts. An additional benefit for guests, especially those staying in the east wing, is the new direct access from the spa reception to the sport shop, allowing guests to head straight onto the slopes even faster.The PeaX – A New Adventure Zone for Young GuestsIn July 2027, Schlosshotel Fiss will transform its family experience with the opening of The PeaX adventure zone. Spanning approximately 25,000 square feet, the new adventure world is intentionally designed for both children and teenagers, offering them their own space to explore, move and play. The indoor experience will feature zones like the Valo Jump and a climbing zone where children can scale walls up to three floors high within the Patios. The PeaX will also hold a creative kitchen, which is home to the Kid Academy, a supervised program that invites the entire family to discover the joy of food together through playful cooking and baking courses. The space also includes an atelier for discovering crafts, painting, and clay, all balanced by quiet relaxation areas.The adventure continues with the outdoor expansion set to debut in September 2027, which will include a rope course, fitness trails, a bobby car track, and immersive water and sand play areas. Among the new outdoor thrills is a massive slide over 160 feet long, offering a unique adrenaline rush for the hotel’s young guests.The Architectural VisionThe architectural concept for the new expansion, curated by NOA, centers on a main crystal structure as a play and orientation point. The design uses a palette of concrete, glass, and steel, alongside natural elements of wood, stone, and sand.“The concept draws inspiration from the forms of the Alpine landscape, particularly the hollowed, irregular surfaces of glacial crevasses, mountain gorges, and rock fissures,” shares Architect Giulia Prevedello. “Guests should feel as if they are entering a cave shaped by cracks and ice crystals. These are transformed into architectural elements, like patios and glazed fissures, that capture natural light and guide it into the interior of the building.”The interior is flooded with light through two mountain crystal patios and a jagged roofscape with glacier-like light fissures. The metal staircase acts as a bridge over ‘glacier crevasses’ creating a space that mimics the surrounding landscape.Interior designer Alin Messner illustrates the focus on guest experience sharing, “Special attention was given to light and its journey through the three levels of the building. Solutions such as prefabricated perforated concrete panels filter the light in fascinating ways while also serving as acoustic regulators. The patios guide light downwards and, together with the glazed fissures, create a dramatic effect at night. Mirrors multiply reflections and generate a sense of lightness that subtly expands the perception of space.”Through the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, The PeaX ensures a balanced interaction of movement, imagination and relaxation for the young guests at Schlosshotel Fiss.Schlosshotel Fiss is pleased to announce starting rates for the upcoming season, running from December 4, 2026 to April 4, 2027. Guests can experience the new winter expansion with stays in a Single Room starting from €504 per person, per night, a Double Room from €746 per person, per night, a Junior Suite from €838 per person, per night, or a Family Suite from €1,062 per person, per night. All rates include the Luxury Board. For more information on seasonal packages or to book your stay, please visit schlosshotel-fiss.com About Schlosshotel Fiss:Set high in the Tyrolean Alps at 1,438 meters (4,717 ft), Schlosshotel Fiss is a five-star, family-owned retreat where alpine elegance meets authentic Austrian warmth. Since opening in 1991, the hotel has offered direct ski-in/ski-out access to the 59,000 acres of slopes that define the Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis region in addition to hiking, biking in the summer months. Its 135 rooms and suites frame sweeping mountain views, while the 53,820 sq. ft. SHF Spa, including an Adults-only Spa, Family Spa, Aqua Monte Waterworld, and Splash Waterworld, create space for both serenity and play. The hotel’s “Luxury Board” dining concept highlights gourmet, locally inspired cuisine, while its à la carte Beef Club boasts one Michelin Star. Building on these achievements, Schlosshotel Fiss has also been awarded one Michelin Key for outstanding hospitality and will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2026. For more information, visit: www.schlosshotel-fiss.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.