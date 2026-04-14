Mavvrik Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro to Bring AI-Era Cost Governance to the Channel

Mavvrik is a platform for AI cost governance, providing visibility, attribution, and financial control across modern infrastructure. Mavvrik enables Ingram Micro partners to deliver cost governance across cloud, SaaS, on-prem, and AI as a scalable managed service. With multi-tenant control and white-label flexibility, partners can manage & report on costs across every customer from a single platform.

Thousands of Ingram Micro Partners Can Now Offer Mavvrik’s Cost Governance Across Cloud, AI, SaaS, & On-Prem Environments via Resell or Managed Service Models

Having a clear line of sight into the business and optimizing operations—especially around finance and governance—is critical to the MSP community and to the customers they serve.” — Cheryl Rang, Vice President Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mavvrik , the AI Cost Governance platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Ingram Micro , a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. Through this alliance, thousands of MSPs, resellers, and channel partners can now offer Mavvrik’s comprehensive cost governance as a resell or managed service offering, backed by a multi-tenant, multi-tier, architecture, white-label capabilities, and a deployment model designed to deliver rapid time to value.Unlike traditional FinOps tools that stop at the cloud edge, Mavvrik covers the full infrastructure footprint, including:• Public cloud spend across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle• On-premises and private infrastructure• SaaS and consumption-based services including Snowflake, Databricks, MongoDB, Confluent, Datadog, and more• AI workloads including GPUs, public and private LLMs, inference, and agentic workflows• Kubernetes and shared services“Having a clear line of sight into the business and optimizing operations—especially around finance and governance—is critical to the MSP community and to the customers they serve. Expanding our FinOps portfolio with Mavvrik's AI-era solutions will further enable our mutual channel partners to help their customers deliver enhanced financial transparency, automated optimization, and comprehensive cost governance across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI workloads,” said Cheryl Rang, Vice President Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro.Key Use CasesMavvrik addresses some of the most persistent and underserved challenges in the channel, from building a scalable managed FinOps practice to solving visibility gaps that have historically made it difficult for channel partners to effectively serve customers in complex Azure and AI environments.• FinOps as a Service: Mavvrik's multi-tenant, multi-tier, architecture makes it easy to build a managed FinOps practice at scale. MSPs can manage hundreds of customers from a single solution with secure role-based access, no operational overhead, and onboarding measured in hours. Partners can deliver ongoing cost reporting, budgeting, allocation, chargeback, and forecasting under their own brand, creating recurring revenue streams that grow with their customer base.• Azure Tier-2 Reseller Environments: In Azure Tier-2 reseller models, cost, usage, and commitment data stop at the distribution level, leaving resellers and their customers in the dark. Mavvrik addresses this gap, giving partners the data foundation they need to drive reporting, budgeting, proactive alerts, and ongoing cost management across every customer tenant.• GPU Chargeback and AI Cost Governance: AI is introducing a new class of infrastructure costs including LLMs, inference, agentic workflows, and GPU compute that are growing fast and nearly impossible to attribute with legacy tools. Mavvrik enables partners to govern, allocate, and chargeback these costs by customer, workload, business unit, or any dimension. The GPU chargeback use case is becoming a defining capability for leading partners looking to strategically monetize AI infrastructure and deliver real accountability to their customers."MSPs and resellers are accountable for outcomes, not just infrastructure," said Sundeep Goel, CEO of Mavvrik. "Ingram Micro has one of the strongest partner networks in the industry, and this new alliance will allow more customers to get real visibility into what they're spending, not just a bill at the end of the month, while creating new recurring revenue opportunities without adding operational friction."How to Get StartedMavvrik is designed to be easy to evaluate, easy to buy, and easy to deploy. Partners and customers have three paths to get started.For customers already transacting on Google Cloud Marketplace , Mavvrik supports commitment burndown and Private Offers, making it one of the FinOps solutions available through Ingram Micro's ecosystem that enables customers to apply existing Google Cloud committed spend toward their purchase — a modern, frictionless path to cost governance for customers who already buy there.For Ingram Micro channel partners interested in reselling Mavvrik, or running Mavvrik as a Managed Service Offering, the Mavvrik Platform and use-case specific offerings including GPU chargeback are available through Ingram Micro.To learn more, visit www.mavvrik.ai or contact your Ingram Micro representative.About MavvrikMavvrik helps enterprises take financial control of modern infrastructure. Its platform unifies cost and usage data across cloud, on-prem, SaaS, GenAI APIs, and autonomous agents, giving finance, engineering, and product teams a single authoritative view of what they’re spending, what’s driving it, and what it costs to serve. As AI introduces new layers of unpredictable, consumption-based spend, Mavvrik delivers the visibility, attribution, and cost governance teams need to manage margins and price AI-powered services profitably. Mavvrik is available directly and through a network of channel partners. Learn more at Mavvrik.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

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