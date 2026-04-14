St. Charles, IL Family Law Firm Announces 2026 Updates, Including Move to New Office

DuPage County Family Law Firm

ST. CHARLES, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weiler & Associates, P.C. is pleased to announce that the firm has recently relocated its office to 2210 Dean Street, Suite K, in St. Charles. At this new office, the firm is better equipped to serve individuals and families in St. Charles and the surrounding communities with accessible, client-focused legal counsel.

With this transition, the firm is positioned to continue offering responsive service and practical guidance to those dealing with divorce and family law matters. In addition to the relocation, the firm has rebranded as Weiler & Associates, P.C., formerly known as Weiler & Associates, Inc.

The relocation and rebrand mark an important step forward for the firm as it continues to build on its presence in St. Charles. Weiler & Associates, P.C. remains focused on helping clients navigate complex family law matters with clarity, professionalism, and care.

About Weiler & Associates, P.C.

At Weiler & Associates, P.C., we represent clients in divorce and family law matters, including issues involving parenting time, allocation of parental responsibilities, child support, spousal support, property division, and post-decree disputes. We serve clients throughout Kane County and DuPage County, helping individuals and families move forward during challenging transitions with trusted legal support and personal attention.

For more detailed information about Weiler & Associates, P.C., please visit weilerlawyers.com or call 630-331-9110 to schedule an initial consultation.



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