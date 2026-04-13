WHERE AMERICA'S URBAN FUTURE GETS BUILT: TOMORROW.CITY USA OPENS TOMORROW IN WEST PALM BEACH

HUD Secretary Scott Turner, 6 mayors, state technology chiefs, and top industry CEOs gather April 14–15 in West Palm Beach to discuss the cities of tomorrow.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What has been months of planning is about to come to life. Tomorrow, April 14, the doors open at the Palm Beach County Convention Center for the inaugural Tomorrow.City USA — the American flagship of Smart City Expo World Congress, organized by Fira Barcelona — a carefully curated gathering of leaders committed to building the next generation of American cities.By design, this first edition is intentional in its scale: a focused, high-quality convening where meaningful conversations can happen and real relationships can form. Tomorrow.City USA looks forward to deepening its roots in Palm Beach County, which has emerged as one of the event's most committed and enthusiastic partners."The future of cities is being built right now across housing, workforce, capital, infrastructure, and mobility — and Tomorrow.City USA is where that work happens," said Aarti Tandon, CEO of Tomorrow.City USA. "West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County have been extraordinary partners from the very beginning, and we couldn't imagine a better home for this community as it grows."A CITY THAT IS ITSELF A MODELTomorrow.City USA opens in West Palm Beach for a reason. Guided by the leadership of Mayor Keith A. James, the city is emerging as a national model for a new era of urban development, where economic momentum is matched with culture, community, and long-term resilience. Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo will speak to the county's vision for regional growth and its commitment to innovation-led development — reflecting a partnership that Tomorrow.City USA expects to deepen for years to come.WHAT'S ON STAGEThe two-day program spans five thematic forums — Moonshot, Infrastructure, AI, GovTech, and Tomorrow — and features more than 60 speakers drawn from the highest levels of federal and state government, city leadership, and private enterprise. U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner will bring the full weight of HUD's agenda to a room filled with the mayors, developers, and planners who are living the housing and community development challenge every day — a conversation that sits at the very center of what Tomorrow.City USA was built to convene. U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor Henry Mack will address how the federal government is preparing America's workforce for jobs that don't yet exist.On the infrastructure side, Brightline CEO Patrick Goddard will make the case for high-speed rail as the connective tissue of a modern American economy. DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi will lead what promises to be the most consequential infrastructure conversation of the year: how controlling the full stack of AI-enabling assets — power, hyperscale data centers, fiber networks, and edge systems — will define the cities and regions that lead in the decades ahead.Thiel Capital Managing Director Jack Selby will explore how capital is moving beyond coastal tech hubs to fuel regional innovation ecosystems. Michigan Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson will chart how advanced air mobility is already reshaping fire rescue, medical response, and regional logistics — and what the emerging low-altitude economy means for cities planning their next chapter.Miami Dolphins Owner and Related Ross Chairman Stephen Ross and Sacramento Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadivé will demonstrate how investment, sports, and placemaking are not just transforming cities — they are engines of exponential economic growth. And Burgess CEO Jonathan Beckett will bring a global capital perspective to questions of urban investment and development at scale.The mayoral and civic leadership roster is extraordinary in its breadth: mayors from Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Tempe, Westlake, and West Palm Beach; state innovation and technology leaders from Georgia, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, and North Carolina; and chief data and technology officers from New York City, Miami, Baltimore, Atlanta, Coral Gables, and Oklahoma City, among others.DIRECT ACCESS TO THE U.S. GOVERNMENTBeyond the stage, the U.S. Department of State will host a U.S. Export Acceleration Hub — a first-of-its-kind activation designed to help U.S. technology companies enter and scale in international smart city and digital infrastructure markets, with a particular focus on Latin America and the Caribbean. Participating agencies include the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and American Chambers of Commerce (AmCham). Attendees will have one-on-one access to the financing tools, export pathways, and international market connections that move projects from concept to contract.ABOUT TOMORROW.CITY USATomorrow.City USA is the American edition of Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), organized by Fira Barcelona — the world’s most influential event on urban innovation, hosting 25,000+ visitors, 1,100+ exhibitors, and 570+ speakers annually in Barcelona since 2011. Tomorrow.City USA is co-hosted by the City of West Palm Beach and the National League of Cities, with support from the Knight Foundation, Bloomberg What Works Cities, the Center for Civic Futures, and SPORT BEACH. Discounted and complimentary tickets are available at tomorrowcity.us.Dates: April 14–15, 2026Venue: Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach, Florida

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