AREY GROUP ANNOUNCES NEWLY CREATED DIRECTOR OF CAPITAL MARKETS

Corbin O'Donnell, AREY Group Director of Capital Markets AREY Group logo

Position Demonstrates AREY Groups Continual Commitment to Growth

As we continue to grow across multiple product types and markets, his expertise will be instrumental in expanding our capital relationships and executing at a high level.” — Travis Griffith, CEO & President of AREY Group

MACON, AL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AREY Group, a Georgia-based multifamily investment, development, and property management firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Corbin O’Donnell as Director of Capital Markets, a newly established position designed to support the firm’s continued expansion and growing pipeline of development opportunities.In this role, O’Donnell will lead AREY Group’s capital markets strategy, overseeing debt and equity sourcing, structuring joint venture partnerships, and managing relationships with institutional and private capital partners. He will play a key role in capitalizing new developments and supporting the firm’s long-term investment strategy.“Corbin brings a strong combination of institutional investment experience and hands-on transaction execution,” said Travis Griffith, CEO of AREY Group. “As we continue to grow across multiple product types and markets, his expertise will be instrumental in expanding our capital relationships and executing at a high level.”O’Donnell joins AREY Group from Highpoint Development, where he served as Director of Capital Markets, leading debt and equity execution for multifamily developments, managing lender and investor relationships, and overseeing transactions from underwriting through closing.Prior to Highpoint, he served as Assistant Vice President at SCOA Real Estate Partners, where he helped deploy approximately $387 million in LP capital across 13 development projects totaling $960 million in capitalization and contributed to the disposition of more than $510 million in multifamily assets.“I’m excited to join AREY Group at a time of significant growth,” said O’Donnell. “The firm’s integrated platform and focus on high-quality development opportunities create a strong foundation for building meaningful capital partnerships. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth.”O’Donnell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of San Diego.________________________________________About AREY GroupAREY Group is a multifamily real estate investment, development, and property management firm based in Macon, Georgia. Focused on creating vibrant, community-driven housing across the Southeast, AREY specializes in transforming spaces through strategic partnerships and thoughtful design. From student, rent by choice and attainable housing to adaptive reuse and public-private developments, AREY Group builds places that connect people and strengthen communities. www.areygroup.com ###

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