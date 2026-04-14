PolarisQB advances drug safety prediction with quantum-inspired AI, enabling early removal of toxic compounds.

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PolarisQB Demonstrates Advances in Drug Safety Prediction with Quantum-Inspired AI, Enabling Earlier Elimination of Toxic Compounds from Discovery Pipeline

Integrating quantum‑inspired Hamiltonian feature extraction into our platform allows us to see deeper patterns in how molecular structure relates to ADMET and toxicity” — Bill Shipman, PolarisQB’s CTO

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at Quantum World Day 2026, we are happy to report that a new study published by PolarisQB demonstrates how quantum-inspired Hamiltonian feature extraction improves AI-based ADMET prediction across standardized benchmarks.

The results show statistically significant gains in clinically relevant toxicity endpoints, providing pharmaceuticals and drug developers with a novel tool in the ongoing quest for optimizing drug discovery pipelines and processes.

Toxicity prediction remains a critical bottleneck in drug development:

Drug toxicity and broader ADMET (absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, toxicity) risks remain among the leading causes of compound attrition and late-stage clinical failure, driving up costs and timelines, accounting for approximately 50% of drug development failures (Kola and Landis, 2004).

Classical machine‑learning and cheminformatics approaches rely heavily on molecular fingerprints. While these fingerprints capture local structural motifs, they often miss higher‑order correlations among molecular substructures that drive complex safety outcomes.

Improving the fidelity of toxicity prediction can eliminate unsuitable compounds early in the discovery process, allowing drug developers to reduce the scope of animal and human studies and focus resources on safer, more efficacious candidates.

Quantum-inspired Hamiltonian feature extraction improves performance on 8 of 10 ADMET benchmarks:

In the new manuscript, “Quantum‑Inspired Hamiltonian Feature Extraction for ADMET Prediction: A Simulation Study” (arXiv:2603.03109), researchers from PolarisQB introduce a method that encodes standard molecular fingerprints into a parameterized Hamiltonian, using mutual information to define the entanglement structure between bits.

By simulating quantum time evolution on GPU‑accelerated backends, they consistently captured correlations inaccessible to simple linear models.

When applied to 10 Therapeutic Data Commons ADMET benchmarks, the method improved upon classical baselines on 8 of the 10 benchmark tasks.

SHAP analysis shows that the quantum‑derived features are highly information-efficient, contributing up to 33% of the model's importance while representing only about 1.6% of the total feature set.

​Full methodology and benchmark results are available at: arXiv:2603.03109.

This work will be expanded in the next months, during the 2026 Cleveland Clinic Quantum Innovation Catalyzer Program.

Novel approach unlocks operational and financial benefits that can materially impact the economics of drug design:

Two of the benchmark results clearly illustrate the promise of this breakthrough technology.

CYP3A4 substrate prediction

• Results: The study produced a statistically significant improvement over existing benchmarks (AUROC 0.673 ± 0.004 vs. baseline 0.656 ± 0.006), representing the highest reported score on the TDC leaderboard at time of submission.

• Operational implications: CYP3A4 metabolizes the majority of approved drugs. A false negative prediction can cause dangerous drug-drug interactions that only surface in clinical trials or post-market. Catching even one of these instances earlier in the discovery process is enormously valuable.

hERG inhibition prediction

• Results: AUROC 0.871 ± 0.007 vs. baseline 0.844 ± 0.008, a 2.7 percentage point improvement (p = 0.004, Cohen’s d = 3.0).

• Operational implications: hERG inhibition has been linked to approximately 30% of postmarketing drug withdrawals in the US between 1953 and 2013 (Munikoti et al., 2022). Any improvement in prediction accuracy reduces the risk of late-stage failure.

How quantum capabilities augment classical AI:

This work illustrates how quantum and quantum‑inspired methods can augment classical AI models rather than replace them, by enriching the feature space with descriptors that reflect entanglement‑like correlations in molecular structure.

The Hamiltonian feature extraction pipeline leverages concepts from quantum mechanics - such as encoded interactions and entangled subsystems - to build more expressive representations of classical molecular data that downstream machine‑learning models can exploit.

Because the study is conducted via large‑scale GPU simulation, it establishes a clear and hardware‑agnostic blueprint for deploying similar Hamiltonian encodings on commercially available near‑term quantum devices.

These results contribute to a growing body of evidence that quantum and quantum‑inspired machine learning can deliver immediate tangible benefits in toxicity and ADME prediction, complementing recent demonstrations that quantum models can achieve competitive or superior ROC‑AUC performance on ADME‑Tox datasets.

QuADD platform integrates quantum-inspired ADMET scoring and lead generation:

These newly added capabilities elevate the value delivered by PolarisQB’s Quantum‑Aided Drug Design (QuADD) platform by adding a validated, quantum‑inspired module for ADMET and toxicity risk assessment that can plug directly into existing quantum‑annealing‑driven lead‑generation workflows.

The QuADD platform uses quantum annealing and quantum‑inspired algorithms to explore ultra‑large chemical spaces, on the order of 10^30 candidate molecules, and optimize multi‑parameter objectives such as binding affinity, drug‑likeness, and synthetic feasibility in hours instead of months.

This work also reinforces prior findings that PolarisQB’s quantum‑aided workflows can outperform representative generative AI approaches on lead quality and speed, by showing that quantum concepts can likewise enhance the predictive models that score candidate structures. By incorporating Hamiltonian‑derived ADMET features, QuADD can prioritize molecules not only for potency and developability but also for early toxicity risk, tightening the feedback loop between design and safety and further reducing downstream attrition.

“Integrating quantum‑inspired Hamiltonian feature extraction into our platform allows us to see deeper patterns in how molecular structure relates to ADMET and toxicity,” says Bill Shipman, PolarisQB’s CTO, “For our partners, this translates into higher‑confidence decisions earlier in the pipeline and a more direct path from target to safe, effective clinical candidates.”

About Polaris Quantum Biotech (PolarisQB):

PolarisQB, based in North Carolina, is the developer of QuADD, the first end‑to‑end drug discovery engine built directly around quantum computing for lead identification and optimization.

The platform combines quantum annealing, advanced AI, and molecular modeling to explore vast chemical spaces, perform multi‑objective molecular optimization, and deliver prioritized, synthesizable candidates to biopharma partners across therapeutic areas.

For more information about this research or collaboration opportunities, please contact PolarisQB at info@polarisqb.com or visit www.polarisqb.com.

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