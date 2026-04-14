Wizz App, Trusted by 16 Million Users, Partners with Cinder to Power AI-Driven Content Moderation At Scale

The Cinder logo appears alongside the Wizz App logo on a white background, highlighting their partnership.

Committed to building a platform where every user feels safe and valued, Wizz App is consolidating its Trust & Safety infrastructure into Cinder.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every month, more than 20 million videos and images move through Wizz App , a social discovery platform for Gen Z who want real connections and shared experiences. Behind every one of those uploads is a young adult looking for their people. And behind every one of those uploads is a Trust & Safety team responsible for making sure they find them safely.Committed to building a platform where every user feels safe and valued, Wizz App is taking a decisive step forward by consolidating its Trust & Safety infrastructure into Cinder , which provides mission-critical infrastructure that protects the world's most important platforms from junk, abuse, manipulation, and harm at scale.From different providers to one unified systemUntil now, the tools that power Trust & Safety at most social platforms tended to live in separate systems, managed by separate teams. This is why Wizz App selected Cinder as its unified digital safety operating system. The partnership brings together Wizz App's human review teams and automated moderation workflows under one unified platform, giving the company the speed, consistency, and control needed to keep its community safe.How it worksAt the core of the integration are AI agents trained specifically on Wizz App’s content policies. The platform enforces 11 community policy areas covering everything from identity and age verification to child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSAM), harassment and bullying, hate speech, and personal privacy, and holds itself to a standard that reflects its primary user base: Gen Z users aged 16 to 24 who deserve a platform that takes their safety seriously.Cinder’s agents evaluate every image and video uploaded or shared on the platform, distinguishing between violating and non-violating content with precision, helping human moderators make better and faster decisions with high confidence. Cinder's AI understands the nuances of Wizz App's community standards, reducing both over-enforcement and harmful content slipping through. Cinder agents help human moderators work faster and smarter, while also supporting fully automated decision-making that bypasses the review queue entirely."Wizz App has always put community safety first. Partnering with Cinder is the natural next step, bringing even greater speed, consistency, and visibility to a Trust & Safety program we're proud of," says Alexandra Ryabova, Head of Operations. "Cinder amplifies our safety measures, giving our teams and AI systems a unified platform to operate at their best."Cinder also manages Wizz App's user reports and content appeals, processing reports per month through Cinder Managed Moderation, creating a seamless workflow from initial flagging through final resolution. Human reviewers and AI systems work in concert inside the same environment, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. Every decision is traceable. Every outcome is auditable.By consolidating moderation, reporting, and appeals into Cinder's platform, Wizz App gains full operational visibility into its Trust & Safety program. Based on results with similar platforms, teams can expect to reduce operational time by 50% or more, with room to improve further as workflows mature. Cinder's infrastructure also delivers sub-second latency for synchronous workflow processing, ensuring that speed never becomes a bottleneck as case volume grows. Teams can respond more consistently and scale their operations without sacrificing quality, all critical capabilities as the platform continues to grow."Wizz App is exactly the kind of company we built Cinder for: a fast-growing platform that understands safety challenges are core to every product," says Glen Wise, Cinder CEO. "By bringing together their human review teams, AI workflows, and appeals process into a single place, we're giving Wizz App mission-critical infrastructure so the team can move fast without compromising on safety. We're proud to be their partner."Trust & Safety has always been at the heart of the Wizz App experience as a priority. Cinder is the next evolution of that commitment—expanding their capabilities while staying true to the community they've built.

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