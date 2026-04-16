Northwest Federal Credit Union Celebrates Grand Opening of New Branch

New Great Falls, Va. Branch Debuts with Ribbon Cutting and Washington Legend Appearance

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northwest Federal Credit Union is proud to officially announce its newest branch in Great Falls, Virginia following a successful grand opening celebration. The event brought together local leaders, business owners, and community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and networking reception. The festivities included remarks from Northwest President & CEO Jeff Bentley, as well as a special appearance from Washington Commanders Legend Rick “Doc” Walker and the Command Force.Located at Great Falls Center, the new branch expands Northwest’s presence in Fairfax County and brings its suite of financial services closer to area residents and businesses. The branch features the credit union’s fifth drive-through ATM, safe deposit boxes, and an on-site Northwest Capital Management advisor for investment guidance and retirement planning.“Many people turn to their local branch when they are seeking guidance they can trust,” said Jeff Bentley, President & CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union. “We believe everyone deserves that opportunity to build financial confidence and security, and opening this new Great Falls location strengthens our ability to serve more members with convenient, accessible solutions to make that possible. This investment also reflects progress in our growth strategy and continued commitment to our core mission of meeting members where they are to support their financial well being.”To commemorate the occasion, Northwest is offering two exclusive certificate promotions available for a limited time. All certificate funds must be new-to-Northwest, and both products can only be opened in person at the Great Falls branch. Learn more at NWFCU.org/GreatFalls Northwest Federal Credit Union now operates 16 branch locations across the region, strengthening its commitment to providing members with convenient access to trusted financial services and modern banking solutions.About Northwest Federal Credit UnionNorthwest Federal Credit Union (Northwest) is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to its over 280,000 members across the DMV area and beyond. Established in 1947 with a focus on personalized customer service, Northwest offers a variety of products, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment options. As a member-owned, non-profit organization, Northwest not only strives to enhance the financial well-being of its members, but is also integrally involved with supporting the local community through various outreach initiatives and strategic partnerships. Northwest is the Official Credit Union of the Washington Commanders and naming rights sponsor for the team’s Northwest Stadium. For more information about Northwest Federal Credit Union, visit nwfcu.org . Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

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