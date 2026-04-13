McCaw Construction Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best General Contractor in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario

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KAWARTHA LAKES, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized McCaw Construction as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best General Contractor in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario. This distinction celebrates McCaw Construction’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.McCaw Construction is a trusted general contractor based in Ennismore, Ontario, proudly serving Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, and the surrounding areas since 2021. Known for delivering high standard craftsmanship, McCaw Construction specializes in renovations, custom decks, additions, tiling, and a wide range of carpentry and contracting services. Backed by a skilled, friendly, and client focused team, McCaw Construction is committed to bringing each client’s vision to life with precision, quality, and attention to detail.Owner Mike, a Red Seal certified carpenter, began his career apprenticing under custom home builders in Apsley before launching McCaw Construction and relocating to Ennismore with his family. With a strong passion for building and a hands-on approach, Mike and his team guide clients through every step of the process to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience from start to finish. Fully insured with liability coverage and WSIB, McCaw Construction continues to exceed expectations by delivering reliable service and exceptional results on every project.Proudly serving Peterborough and the Kawartha Lakes area, McCaw Construction emphasizes community connection, reliability, and service experiences that exceed expectations. With outstanding client reviews and strong engagement across multiple independent platforms, McCaw Construction distinguished itself as a clear industry leader this year.During the selection process, McCaw Construction stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client satisfaction. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from McCaw Construction clients reflecting their experience working with the company:“Mike renovated my basement to bring everything up to code. Although the city delayed the start, Mike stayed in touch and offered help throughout. Once work began, the team was fast and impressive. He kept me updated every step of the way. I can’t recommend him highly enough — working with him was truly an easy and great experience. Very happy with the final product.”“Mike is an exceptional craftsman whose attention to detail and skill are second to none. Very personable and responsive which helps when you are excited and eager to begin your reno/project. He transformed our project into something even better than we imagined, delivering flawless work on time and within budget. The quality of his craftsmanship is evident in every detail, and his professionalism made the entire process seamless. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for top-notch carpentry and general contract work!”“We've known Mike for a few years now and had the pleasure of working with him as our general contractor. The experience exceeded our expectations. From start to finish, Mike was highly professional, easy to collaborate with, always just one call away and consistently attentive to detail. His craftsmanship truly stands out — everything he built for us (new porch, new sunroom, new deck, new support for the deck,new shed (including new roofing and siding) was completed with precision, care, and a clear passion for excellence. He and his team worked in a very timely manner and did their best to finish our project on time.We are extremely happy with the quality of his work and the overall service he provided. We would not hesitate to recommend Mike to anyone looking for a reliable, skilled, and detail-oriented contractor.I am attaching a few references pictures. Mike, we hope you are very proud of how everything turned out because we are!”“Mike is our go-to man when it comes to various projects at our recently purchased cottage. He helped us enclose the crawl space in our cottage standing on piers and insulate it, allowing us to run it in the winter. He also installed Mike-original double-pane vaulted ceiling windows to replace the old single panel ones, preventing the cottage from losing considerable heat. Thanks for all your hard work Mike, and hope to continue working with you in the years to come.”The McCaw Construction team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about McCaw Construction, visit their website. ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.ca

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