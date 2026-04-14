The NSSC Releases Statement Following Stephenson King Jr.'s Death: A Triple Systemic Failure

The system failed the man, his family, and our community. It is past time to replace this Standard of Neglect with a True Continuum of Care.

Don’t just release the video—fix the law. . . Pass S.2973 so that no other father has to bury a son because the hospital doors were locked to the gravely disabled.” — Kerry Martin, Director of Growth & Impact

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Shattering Silence Coalition (NSSC) issues the following statement regarding the death of Stephenson King Jr. and the subsequent calls for the release of police body camera footage. While transparency in law enforcement is vital, the NSSC highlights that the body camera only captures the final symptoms of a much larger crisis: a catastrophic failure of the Massachusetts medical and judicial systems. We are calling for an urgent shift in focus toward the clinical abandonment, the collapse of psychiatric bed capacity, and the legislative neglect that forced a medical emergency into a fatal police encounter.As the King family understandably seeks answers regarding the final moments of Stephenson’s life, the NSSC asserts that the most critical lack of transparency lies in the medical and judicial systems that abandoned him in the 48 hours leading up to the tragedy."We fully support the King family’s right to see the body camera footage. Transparency is essential for healing," said Ann Corcoran RN, MSN, Executive Director of the National Shattering Silence Coalition. "However, we must not let the debate over a video distract us from the catastrophic clinical failure that occurred. Stephenson King Jr. was at the hospital just hours before his death. He was in an active psychotic crisis, yet he was discharged. The medical system effectively signed a death sentence and handed the execution to the police."A Multi-Generational Trauma: Impact on FamiliesThe NSSC recognizes that the fallout of this systemic neglect ripples across every family involved, and we give equal weight to this profound human cost:For the King Family: We stand with Stephenson’s father, a 27-year veteran of law enforcement, and his sisters, who fought desperately to secure help through the courts and hospitals. Their grief is compounded by the knowledge that they did everything right, yet the law chose to look away.For Law Enforcement Families: We recognize the trauma inflicted on Officer Nicholas O’Malley and his loved ones. Currently, Officer O'Malley is being charged with manslaughter—a reactive attempt at accountability for a situation the medical system created. When the state forces an officer to act as a "makeshift medic" for a stage-four brain emergency, it sets the stage for a tragedy that haunts everyone involved for a lifetime.A State-Sanctioned Pipeline to IncarcerationThis tragedy was fueled by a total collapse of medical capacity. Currently, 99% of state psychiatric beds in Massachusetts are occupied by "forensic" patients—individuals who were only granted a bed after being arrested."Charging an officer or suing a department will not fix the broken gears of our mental health system," said Kerry Martin, NSSC Director of Growth & Impact. "Stephenson King’s family reached out for an ambulance just hours before his death. Because our 'clinical' beds are full of people already in the justice system, he was left in the '911 Gap.' We are effectively criminalizing the police for the state’s failure to provide a doctor."139 Preventable Tragedies: The Patterns of NeglectStephenson King Jr. is now the 139th entry in the NSSC Crisis Tracker —a log of 139 preventable tragedies in Massachusetts over the last five years. The NSSC has made this tracker available in its digital press room to demonstrate that from Christopher Ferguson to Stephenson King, the pattern is the same: the system waits for blood to be shed before it provides a bed.A Call for Legislative ActionThe NSSC is calling on Massachusetts Legislators to immediately pass S.2973 (The Continuum of Care Act), currently referred to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. This legislation would allow families and clinicians to intervene when a loved one is gravely disabled, providing a clinical off-ramp before a crisis becomes fatal."Don’t just release the video—fix the law," Martin concluded. "Pass S.2973 so that no other father has to bury a son because the hospital doors were locked to the gravely disabled. True justice for Stephenson King isn’t found in a courtroom; it’s found in a clinic with a doctor."About the National Shattering Silence Coalition (NSSC)NSSC is a 501(c)(3) national entity dedicated to medical accountability for no-fault brain disease. The coalition is spearheading the National Standard of Care to dismantle the $343 Billion "SMI Neglect Tax," which represents the massive public cost of diverting medical crises into the justice and emergency systems.

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