Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) to Lululemon USA Inc. (“Lululemon”) as part of an investigation into whether the company has misled consumers about the safety, quality, and health impacts of its products.

Lululemon is a leading activewear brand that generated over $11 billion in fiscal year 2025 alone. The company markets itself as a wellness-focused lifestyle brand emphasizing sustainability and performance. However, emerging research and consumer concerns have raised questions about the potential presence of certain synthetic materials and chemical compounds in their apparel that may be associated with endocrine disruption, infertility, cancer, and other health issues.

Attorney General Paxton’s investigation will examine whether Lululemon’s athletic apparel contains PFAS or “forever chemicals” that their health-conscious customers would not expect based on the brand’s marketing. The Office of the Attorney General will also review the company’s Restricted Substances List, testing protocols, and supply chain practices to determine whether Lululemon’s products comply with its stated safety standards.

“Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will not allow any corporation to sell harmful, toxic materials to consumers at a premium price under the guise of wellness and sustainability. If Lululemon has violated Texas law, it will be held accountable.”