Choate Expands Fund Formation and Investment Management Practice with Former Lowenstein Partner Jonathan Danziger

Jonathan Danziger, Partner

Veteran investment management partner with deep expertise advising established hedge funds and emerging managers expands Choate’s New York presence.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choate welcomes Jonathan Danziger as a partner in the firm’s nationally recognized Fund Formation and Investment Management practice. A recognized leader and strategic adviser to some of the largest and most established hedge funds as well as emerging managers, Danziger brings deep subject‑matter expertise that will meaningfully enhance Choate’s fund‑related offerings and support Choate’s strategic growth in New York.“Jonathan is highly regarded in the investment management community and brings a market-tested understanding of how funds and investment managers operate, enabling him to deliver timely, actionable counsel to clients,” said Lee Feldman, Practice Chair of Choate’s Private Equity and M&A Group.Danziger joins Choate from Lowenstein Sandler, where he was a partner in the firm’s Investment Management Group in New York. His background also includes senior in house experience for more than a decade as a partner, general counsel and chief compliance officer at Glenview Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund founded in 2000.“Choate is renowned for its integrated, business-focused approach to complex transactional and regulatory matters, as well as its unwavering commitment to exceptional client service and collaboration with its clients,” said Danziger. “My own commitment to cultivating strong, trust-based relationships aligns perfectly with Choate’s mission and I look forward to working alongside an outstanding team to help investment managers structure, launch and operate funds in an increasingly complex market with forward-looking, commercially minded guidance.”Danziger earned his J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a B.A. from George Washington University. He is admitted to practice in New York.About ChoateChoate Hall & Stewart LLP, one of the nation’s leading law firms, represents national and international clients with a focus on a core group of legal practices, including private equity and middle market M&A, finance and restructuring, complex investigations and litigation, intellectual property, and wealth management. Choate partners and practice areas are consistently recognized by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation. For more information, please visit choate.com.

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