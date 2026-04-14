Goalden Chyld: Unity of Peace Produced by Demetrius A. Matthews Examines Community Dialogue and Social Issues in Chicago

Demetrius A. Matthews Goalden Chyld: Unity of Peace Legacy Media LLC

The film follows a Chicago-based artist using music to engage communities in conversations on trauma, identity, and pathways toward change.

We didn’t make this film to be seen. We made it because too many have been unseen for too long. If the world calls it a documentary, fine—but for us, this is proof that change is already in motion.” — Demetrius A. Matthews

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new documentary produced by Demetrius A. Matthews highlights ongoing grassroots efforts focused on community dialogue, violence prevention, and social awareness in Chicago’s inner-city neighborhoods.Titled Goalden Chyld: Unity of Peace, the film follows a Chicago-based artist and peace advocate known as Goalden Chyld, documenting his work using music as a platform to engage individuals and groups in conversations about trauma, loss, masculinity, and pathways toward personal and community transformation.The documentary captures real-time interactions with community members, including former rivals, local leaders, and cultural figures, as they participate in discussions aimed at addressing the root causes of violence and disconnection. Through a combination of live performances, interviews, and community-based engagement, the film presents a ground-level perspective on ongoing efforts to foster unity and dialogue.Matthews, a filmmaker and founder of Legacy Media LLC, developed the project as part of his continued focus on documenting lived experiences within underserved communities. His previous work includes Kling – A Teacher That Defied the System , a documentary based on his personal experiences as a student in Chicago’s public school system, as well as published works exploring themes of identity, resilience, and recovery.Goalden Chyld: Unity of Peace also reflects Matthews’ broader interest in storytelling that examines cultural identity and social dynamics, including projects such as Code Switch , which explores duality and adaptation across different environments, and Bully Lifestyle: Hustle and Bloodline, a documentary focused on community and subculture. These works are complemented by related publications, including Kling: A Hidden Hero , Loving the Life and Losing Me: Memoir of Toya Rose, and Bully Lifestyle: A Maximalist Expression.Matthews’ work has been featured in media outlets such as Film Daily, IndieActivity, Industry Era—where he was recognized as one of the Top 10 Admired Leaders of 2022—and The Enterprise World. His projects are distributed across digital platforms, including Legacy Media channels, which focus on film, publishing, and cultural storytelling.The documentary is scheduled for release across select platforms following its premiere, with additional distribution plans currently in development.About Legacy Media LLCLegacy Media LLC is an independent production company founded by Demetrius A. Matthews. The company produces films, books, and multimedia projects that explore themes of identity, culture, and social transformation. Its work focuses on documenting real-life experiences and amplifying voices from underrepresented communities through storytelling across multiple platforms.

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