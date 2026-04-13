Communities Rally as BluPeak Credit Union Launches $100,000 Matching Campaign to Expand Global Clean Water Access

Credit union headquartered in San Diego, clean water foundation, and Water.org team up to expand access to clean water.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful new opportunity to multiply impact is here. BluPeak Credit Union, through the BluPeak Foundation, has launched a dollar-for-dollar matching campaign supporting Water.org. The campaign expands access to clean, safe, and affordable water by matching every donation made to Water.org up to $100,000.

Running from March 16 through June 30, 2026, the campaign invites individuals, members, and communities to come together in support of a shared mission: making clean water accessible for all. Every dollar donated during this period will be matched, effectively doubling the impact and accelerating sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more or donate here.

“At BluPeak, we believe access to clean water is fundamental to building stronger, healthier communities,” said Todd Tharp, President and CEO of BluPeak Credit Union. “By matching donations up to $100,000, we’re empowering our members and communities to make an even greater difference.”

The BluPeak Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to expanding access to clean, safe, and affordable water by supporting global, national, and local initiatives. Launched in 2024 by BluPeak employees, the BluPeak Foundation acts as the philanthropic arm of BluPeak Credit Union.

“More than two billion people globally still lack access to safe drinking water, a challenge that impacts health, education, and economic opportunity. Through our partnership with Water.org, the BluPeak Foundation supports sustainable, market-driven solutions that expand access to water and sanitation,” said Joseph McKone, Executive Director and President of the BluPeak Foundation.

“Recent United Nations reporting highlights the growing global water crisis and its far-reaching impacts on health, education, and economic opportunity,” said Shelley Duckart, Director of the BluPeak Foundation. “There is no better time to get involved and help expand access to safe water."

The BluPeak Foundation was founded on the belief that access to clean water should be a universal right, not a privilege. The foundation’s work focuses on providing the needed capital to organizations doing the on-the-ground work delivering sustainable solutions that protect public health and uplift underserved communities. Notably, 100% of public donations go directly to these causes, as BluPeak Credit Union, their primary sponsor, covers all operational costs.

“Every dollar matters. And now, every dollar goes twice as far,” Charlie Williams, Board Chair of the BluPeak Foundation added. “This campaign is about removing barriers and creating opportunity for the people who need it most.”

The matching initiative underscores BluPeak Credit Union’s ongoing commitment to clean water access and financial empowerment. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, BluPeak is committed to driving innovation, advocacy, and partnerships making the limitless flow of clean water a global reality.

Donations made through the BluPeak Foundation during the campaign period will be matched dollar-for-dollar by BluPeak Credit Union until the $100,000 goal is reached. Visit the donation page here.

About BluPeak Credit Union

BluPeak Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative dedicated to improving the financial well-being of its members and communities. Through the BluPeak Foundation, the organization extends its impact by supporting global initiatives that expand access to clean water and promote long-term community resilience.

About the BluPeak Foundation

The BluPeak Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing equitable access to clean, safe, and affordable water. By partnering with trusted organizations and funding sustainable solutions, the Foundation works to create lasting change in underserved communities worldwide.

About Water.org

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 88 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, we have helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.

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