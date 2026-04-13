BARRIER CYBERSECURITY LAUNCHES ENTERPRISE-LEVEL SECURITY SUPPORT BUILT FOR ORGANIZATIONS OF ANY SIZE

Founded by former Dell, Secureworks & Sophos professionals, Barrier delivers cybersecurity guidance that turns compliance requirement into real-world protection

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barrier Cybersecurity today announced its launch as a cybersecurity consulting and professional services firm dedicated to helping organizations strengthen security programs, reduce risk exposure, and translate complex compliance requirements into actionable operational strategies.Built by cybersecurity and program management professionals with more than 80 years of combined experience, Barrier Cybersecurity was created to provide enterprise-level security expertise to organizations that need clear direction, measurable progress, and long-term partnership support rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.Founded by former Dell, Secureworks, and Sophos employees, Barrier Cybersecurity bridges the gap between technical security requirements and real-world implementation. The firm delivers advisory, assessment, and execution services designed to help organizations move from uncertainty to structured cybersecurity maturity.“Organizations today face increasing pressure to strengthen security while navigating evolving regulatory expectations and resource constraints,” said Tim Cayous of Barrier Cybersecurity. “Barrier was built to serve as a trusted partner that helps organizations understand what matters most, prioritize effectively, and implement security programs that actually work in practice.”Barrier Cybersecurity works with businesses of all sizes, regulated organizations, and defense-related supply chain participants to align cybersecurity strategy with operational realities. The company emphasizes long-term partnerships and practical engagement models that support sustainable program development rather than short-term checklist compliance.Core services include security assessments and risk analysis to identify vulnerabilities and prioritize remediation efforts, governance and risk program development aligned with recognized frameworks such as NIST and ISO, compliance readiness support including CMMC preparation , cybersecurity program execution assistance, and ongoing advisory guidance through initiatives such as Virtual CISO leadership. These services help organizations strengthen defenses while maintaining business continuity and regulatory alignment.Barrier Cybersecurity’s approach reflects its founding philosophy that effective cybersecurity requires clarity, structure, and collaboration. By working closely with leadership teams and technical stakeholders, the company helps organizations transform requirements into operational improvements that support long-term resilience. This collaborative model ensures security initiatives remain aligned with business priorities, enabling organizations to make informed decisions, reduce implementation friction, and maintain visibility into risk posture as their environments, technologies, and compliance obligations continue to evolve over time.As cyber threats continue to evolve and compliance expectations expand, Barrier Cybersecurity aims to become a trusted strategic partner for organizations seeking enterprise-grade support without enterprise-level complexity. The company focuses on delivering scalable guidance tailored to each client’s operational realities, helping teams prioritize investments, strengthen governance practices, and build sustainable security programs that adapt alongside changing regulatory demands and emerging threat landscapes.About Barrier CybersecurityBarrier Cybersecurity is a cybersecurity consulting and professional services firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded by experienced professionals from Dell, Secureworks, and Sophos, the company delivers enterprise-level cybersecurity advisory, compliance readiness support, governance and risk program development, and implementation services. With more than 80 years of combined industry experience, Barrier Cybersecurity helps organizations strengthen defenses, reduce risk, and bridge the gap between regulatory requirements and real-world operations through practical, partnership-driven guidance.

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