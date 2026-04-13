Aqualia Named One of the Five Best Water Companies of the Year at the 2026 'Oscars of Water'

Aqualia Named One of the Five Best Water Company of the Year. Global Water Summit 2026 Aqualia Award nominate best water company of the year MDS Aqualia

Aqualia competes with Acciona, Aquatech, Miahona, and Xylem in the 'Water Company of the Year' category at the most prestigious international awards

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company competes with Acciona, Aquatech, Miahona, and Xylem in the 'Water Company of the Year' category at the most prestigious international awards in the water sector, granted by the Global Water Intelligence platform Aqualia is also nominated for the 'Reuse Project of the Year' award, recognizing the company's work on the European NICE project, which demonstrates how nature-based solutions can transform urban water management.The Global Water Awards ceremony will take place on May 19 in Madrid, as part of the Global Water Summit 2026Aqualia has been selected as a finalist in two categories of the prestigious Global Water Awards 2026, the most important international recognition in the water sector known as the 'Oscars of Water' awarded by the specialized water industry platform Global Water Intelligence (GWI). Aqualia has been nominated in the categories of Water Company of the Year and Reuse Project of the Year.The nomination for Water Company of the Year recognizes a year marked by major milestones for Aqualia, beginning with its entry into Japan — a strategic advance into one of the world's most demanding markets. The company also consolidated its expansion in France, in the Paris and Brittany regions, and secured the contract for the Chincha Wastewater Treatment Plant in Peru. Aqualia further strengthened its presence in Georgia and Saudi Arabia, and continued to develop its operations in the United States with advanced, region-specific solutions.It was also a landmark year in Spain, with the renewal of major service contracts in Ibiza, Vigo, Salamanca, and Jaén, ensuring continuity of service in cities where Aqualia has a long-standing track record. This operational growth was accompanied by one of the most significant financial transactions in the sector: the refinancing of $1.46 billion USD through the issuance of two bonds worth $582 million and $873 million USD respectively, reinforcing the company's financial structure and investor confidence in its business model.In the Water Company of the Year category, Aqualia competes against four other industry leaders: Acciona, Aquatech, Miahona, and Xylem.RECOGNIZING INNOVATION IN URBAN WATER MANAGEMENTAqualia's second nomination "Reuse Project of the Year" recognizes the impact and innovation of the European NICE project, funded under the H2020 program, which demonstrates how nature-based solutions can transform water management in cities. Through wetlands, green walls, and hybrid systems, the project enables the reuse of grey water and the mitigation of storm-related overflow events.The pilot projects developed by Aqualia for the NICE project have delivered outstanding results across Spain:- In Algeciras (Cádiz), a 1,615 sq ft vertical wetland prevents overflow into the sewage network and reuses 1,321 gallons of grey water daily during summer.- In Benalmádena (Málaga), a 334 sq ft green wall produces up to 264,172 gallons of reused water annually, reducing drinking water demand.- In Madrid, Aqualia's headquarters features a 1,292 sq ft wetland that recovers 264,172 gallons per year for irrigation and cleaning, reducing the company's water footprint.- In Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), a modular platform treats more than 26,417 gallons per day and enables testing of advanced configurations for different reuse standards.The NICE project also has international reach, with pilot programs in Cairo (Egypt) and Pereira (Colombia) that have generated green corridors and reduced urban runoff. Additionally, integration with the D4Runoff initiative in Santander has helped mitigate up to 63.4 million gallons of water overflow per year.In this category, Aqualia competes against projects from Wabag and Suez (India), Haskoning (Ireland), and Jacobs (United Kingdom).The double nomination reflects the company's role as a benchmark in sustainable water management and its commitment to technological innovation and operational excellence, both nationally and internationally.The awards ceremony will take place on May 19 in Madrid, Spain as part of the Global Water Summit 2026, the global gathering of reference for water sector leaders.To learn more about the Global Water Summit 2026 go to https://www.watermeetsmoney.com/

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