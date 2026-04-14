Keller Williams Welcomes Jennifer Thayer Group, Expanding Its Leadership in the St. Petersburg Luxury Market

Jennifer Thayer

Jennifer Thayer represents the highest standard of excellence in our industry. Her reputation, results, and leadership in the St. Petersburg market align perfectly with our vision for growth.” — Dayton Coffey

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keller Williams St. Petersburg proudly announces that Jennifer Thayer Group has joined its brokerage, marking a significant expansion of its presence in the St. Petersburg luxury real estate market. The announcement was made by Operating Principals Dayton Coffey and Brandy Loebker, who recognized the addition as a strategic alignment with one of the region’s most accomplished and respected real estate teams.“Jennifer Thayer represents the highest standard of excellence in our industry,” said Dayton Coffey and Brandy Loebker. “Her reputation, results, and leadership in the St. Petersburg market align perfectly with our vision for growth. Welcoming her and her team strengthens our commitment to delivering an elevated real estate experience across North Florida.”Jennifer Thayer Group is widely regarded as a leader in the St. Petersburg luxury market, with a specialization in high-end condominiums, waterfront estates, and premier single-family residences. The team was recently named by Tampa Magazine the 2026 Best of St. Pete: Best Real Estate Team, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the region’s real estate landscape.Led by Jennifer Thayer, a top-producing agent with more than two decades of experience, the group has built a reputation defined by precision, discretion, and consistently exceptional results. Since 2018, Jennifer has sold more than $700 million in real estate, including $105 million in 2023, $96 million in 2024, and over $104 million in 2025, with an average sales price of $1,308,490. She is ranked among the top 1 percent of agents in the Florida market and has earned repeated recognition as City-Wide Agent of the Year (2022-2025). Jennifer was also awarded as a Top 10 Agent in Tampa Bay by Tampa Bay Real Producers.Jennifer’s influence in downtown St. Petersburg is particularly notable. She played a pivotal role in the successful sellout of ONE St. Petersburg, representing 67 percent of the building’s residences. Her expertise spans the full Tampa Bay region, where she continues to advise clients with a refined understanding of market trends, property positioning, and investment strategy.A Florida native and honors graduate of the University of Florida’s College of Design, Jennifer brings a unique combination of design expertise, construction knowledge, and market insight to her clients. Her approach is rooted in a concierge-level philosophy that delivers a seamless and highly personalized experience, regardless of price point.“The opportunity to align with Keller Williams is both strategic and exciting,” said Jennifer Thayer. Dayton and Brandy have built a dynamic, forward-thinking brokerage that prioritizes both agent success and client experience. This partnership allows our team to continue delivering the elevated service our clients expect.”Now operating under the Keller Williams umbrella, Jennifer Thayer Group is positioned to continue its impact in the Tampa Bay market, combining global resources with deep local expertise. Together, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, leadership, and delivering exceptional results in one of Florida’s most competitive luxury markets.

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