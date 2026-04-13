Furbabies Launches Using AI to Help Pet Lovers Reduce Human and Pet Loneliness to Improve Health and Extend Life

New Platform Created by Student and Social Entrepreneurs Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve Pet Health and Nutrition

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On National Pet Day, Profound Ventures announces the launch of Furbabies.AI allowing Pet Lovers everywhere to help their pets be healthier and live longer. Furbabies is an artificial intelligence (AI) at-home pet care service improving health and nutrition. With Furbabies, Pet Lovers take photos and videos of their dogs and cats to assess health and wellness, guide nutrition, and engage with a “Furbot” AI tool to answer questions in the most common 10 languages spoken globally. Founded by two students - recent University of Texas at Arlington graduate Abhay Bhaskar Mallampalli and BYU student Nathan Frischknecht - Furbabies.AI seeks to reduce the epidemic of loneliness affecting 1 out of 4 people worldwide by helping more people afford the companionship of a “furbaby”, and overcome pet loneliness too.The Founders’ StoriesRecent Master’s degree graduate at UT Arlington, Abhay Bhaskar Mallampalli, was inspired by what he saw on the streets of India, as well as his experience in the United States. He explains, “Before coming to America where I have recently graduated with my Master’s degree, I saw so many pets in India whose owners could not get the veterinary care they needed. Here in the United States, I personally experienced how hard it was for my friends to afford veterinary care for their dogs and cats.”To address this challenge, Abhay built a prototype using AI which can break down an image or a video and assess the health, wellness and nutrition for a dog or cat. Further, he built an AI chatbot called “Furbot” to help users answer further questions. Abhay met Profound Ventures through a 2024 internship in Profound’s social impact venture studio at the University of Texas at Arlington. “I signed up to be an intern to work on AI and when I showed the team at Profound what I built to help pets during my Masters program, they asked me if I wanted to create a company around it.”With support from Profound, Abhay built the Furbabies.AI tool, powered by leading veterinary content and millions of images. Pet Lovers can try out the tool with a free 30-day trial and then pay just $9.95 per month to help reduce costs for the care of their dogs and cats, as well as extend the life and health of these companions.Profound Ventures Chairman, Brian Meshkin , an award-winning social entrepreneur himself, explains he helped co-found Furbabies. “As someone who grew up with pets, I know how important furbabies can be to any person or family. With a loneliness crisis affecting 25% of humanity globally, pets are one of the most effective ways to reduce loneliness. Yet, the cost of veterinary care has increased at four times the rate of inflation. For pet owners who love their furbabies, spending less than $10 per month to make sure you are feeding them correctly and addressing health issues at home is an affordable way to keep pets healthy and strong.”David Powers, Assistant Director of Internships and creator of the MAVS Edge Program at the University of Texas at Arlington explains, “We are so proud of Abhay and his efforts to take his valuable, hands-on education from The University of Texas at Arlington to then pursue entrepreneurship and build an innovative AI tool to help pets and their pet owners. As a result of our collaboration with Profound Ventures on campus, we are proud of the variety of start-ups that we have helped launch this year. This latest launch is befitting of the Association of Public and Land Grant Universities’ recognition of UTA’s designation for Innovation and Economic Prosperity, and is consistent with our mission and our strength as an innovative, forward-looking university.”Meshkin recruited another student co-founder, Nathan Frischknecht, a UI/UX student at Brigham Young University, in Provo Utah. Nathan is studying design in college, sings in the BYU Choir, and served as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nathan explains, “With many people concerned with their finances, caring for a dog or cat is another expense to worry about. Furbabies provides insightful, affordable help to care for your dog or cat at home, and allows more people to be blessed with the companionship of a furbaby in their family.”Dr. Stephen Lewis, DVM, Ph.D, at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio explains, “Advising several Profound Ventures companies, I am personally touched by the consistent mission to save lives. With Furbabies, we are helping pet owners afford a 2nd pet in their home to help overcome pet loneliness and anxiety that drives so many veterinary concerns, as well as the human loneliness epidemic that is sadly driving higher rates of depression, addiction, and other mental health concerns.”Loneliness is a Worldwide EpidemicWith 25% of the world suffering from loneliness1, the impact is a significant health concern as studies suggest that it increases the risk of premature death, heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, suicide and cognitive decline. In fact, a former U.S. Surgeon General suggested that loneliness is as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Pets are a wonderful way to overcome loneliness by improving mood,[iv] but the cost of veterinary care is rising much faster than inflation.About Furbabies.AIFurbabies AI is an easy-to-use low-cost online tool to help Pet Lovers extend the health and life of their dogs and cats, as well as reduce costs and loneliness. Pet owners can upload photos and videos, as well as chat with Furbot to better care for their pet's health and nutrition. The tool can understand and speak the most common 10 languages globally, accounting for 68% of the world’s population, including: English, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Hindi, French, Arabic, Farsi, Bengali, Russian, Portuguese, Urdu, and Telugu. To further its mission, 1% of profits from Furbabies.AI are donated to Humane World for Animals (formerly the Humane Society International). For more information, please visit www.furbabies.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.