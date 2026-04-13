Duperon Corporation Receives Outstanding Family Business Award from Saginaw Valley State University

From left to right: Rejeana Heinrich, Director of The Stevens Center for Family Business, Saginaw Valley State University; Mark Turpin, President and Co-owner, Duperon Corporation; Tammy Bernier, CEO and Co-owner, Duperon Corporation; Terry Duperon, Found

Empowering people to lead strengthens our company and ensures we continue to deliver for those we serve.” — Mark Turpin, President and Co-owner

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation has been recognized with the Outstanding Family Business Award by the Stevens Center for Family Business (SCFB) at the Scott L. Carmona College of Business at Saginaw Valley State University. The award honors family-owned businesses that demonstrate strong leadership, commitment to their people, and a lasting impact on their communities and industries.“At Duperon, people and the work we do go hand in hand,” said Terry Duperon, Founder and Co-owner. “This award reflects not just the solutions we’ve built over the years, but the kind of team we’ve built along the wa—one that shows up, works hard, and takes care of each other.”The Stevens Center for Family Business provides family business leaders with opportunities and resources to build on their strengths and navigate the challenges that come with family ownership. Through access to national experts, local leaders, peer networks, and educational programs, the Center helps businesses grow, develop leaders, and sustain success across generations.“Being recognized as an outstanding family business is a meaningful acknowledgment of our commitment to our employees, customers, and community,” said Mark Turpin, President and Co-owner. “At Duperon, we focus on growing leaders at every level, giving our team the support and opportunities they need to take ownership and carry forward the values that have defined our family business from the beginning. Empowering people to lead strengthens our company and ensures we continue to deliver for those we serve.”“Delivering excellence for our customers and investing in our people has always been at the heart of Duperon,” said Tammy Bernier, CEO and Co-owner. “This honor celebrates the values that define who we are and inspires us to keep pushing forward, daring to make a difference for people, for water, and for the planet. It’s a reminder that what matters most is the impact we create for the communities and industries we serve.”Duperon Corporation is built on a simple idea: When you invest in people, you create the conditions for solutions that truly make a difference. For more than 40 years, that belief—combined with an entrepreneurial spirit—has shaped the company’s approach to water and wastewater challenges, developing liquid/solids separation technology for industrial and municipal systems and supporting the professionals who protect this vital resource.Rooted in Saginaw, Michigan, Duperon is a family business shaped by a culture of hard work, resourcefulness, and a commitment to doing things the right way. Relationships, trust, and shared purpose guide how the company leads, hires, and serves. At Team Duperon, the focus is clear: working together every day to create lasting impact—for people, for water, and for the planet.The Scott L. Carmona College of Business at Saginaw Valley State University is nationally recognized for high-quality business education and for supporting organizations across the region. Through programs like the Stevens Center for Family Business, the College helps strengthen family enterprises and prepare the next generation of leaders.# # #About Duperon CorporationFor more than 40 years, Duperon Corporation has been a leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation technologies, serving customers in both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment sectors. The company is dedicated to making a global impact for people, water, and the planet. All Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, and have been installed in all 50 states and internationally, from South and Central America to Australia. (duperon.com)

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