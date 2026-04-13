JENNY COSTA SELECTED AS TOP RADIO DJ OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will be honoring Celebrity DJ Jenny Costa at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Jenny Costa, Top Radio DJ of The Decade 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Professor of Interior Design is selected for this distinction. Jenny Costa, is being recognized for over two decades of experience in the music industry. Jenny will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than two decades of experience in the music and entertainment industry, Jenny Costa has certainly proven herself as an expert in the field of live performance and radio broadcasting. As a dynamic, results-driven professional, Jenny currently serves as a resident DJ for 103.5 KTU, where she delivers high-energy mixes, engages a wide audience, and contributes to the station’s continued success and strong listener connection.103.5 KTU is one of New York’s most recognized radio stations, known for its upbeat format, iconic DJs, and ability to connect with millions of listeners through music, live events, and digital platforms. As a key member of the KTU team, Jenny plays an integral role in maintaining the station’s vibrant presence both on-air and at live appearances.Her current and previous roles include resident DJ performances, live event DJing, radio mix shows, and appearances at major venues and events. Throughout her career, Jenny has demonstrated exceptional talent, consistency, and a strong ability to connect with diverse audiences. She has also performed alongside some of the most notable names in entertainment, further solidifying her presence in the industry.Jenny’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, live DJ performance, music curation, audience engagement, radio broadcasting, event entertainment, and performance production. Known for her energetic style and ability to read a crowd, Jenny continues to deliver memorable experiences and build lasting connections through music.Before embarking on her professional career path, Jenny developed a passion for music at a young age, which laid the foundation for her longevity and success in the industry.Throughout her illustrious career, she has received numerous awards and recognition. Jenny Costa will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will receive the Top Radio DJ of The Decade at IAOTP’s annual awards gala, held at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.Alongside her successful career, Jenny remains committed to engaging with her audience and the broader community through live events, appearances, and entertainment initiatives. Her dedication to her craft and her audience continues to set her apart as a respected figure in the music and radio industry.Looking back, Jenny Costa attributes her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, the guidance of mentors. When she is not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking ahead, Jenny hopes to inspire and encourage those entering the field to pursue their passion and stay committed to their goals.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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