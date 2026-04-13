MY DR NOW OPENS NEW MILLER AND BROADWAY CLINIC TO SUPPORT BUCKEYE’S RAPID GROWTH

New Buckeye location expands access to primary care, family medicine, and endocrinology without long wait times.

BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MY DR NOW announced the opening of its newest Buckeye location, referred to as the Miller and Broadway clinic, marking the company’s third clinic in the Buckeye area. Located at 4475 S Miller Rd, Suite 106, Buckeye, AZ 85326, the clinic officially opened on January 13, 2026, further expanding access to convenient, affordable primary care for the growing community.Buckeye continues to be one of Arizona’s fastest-growing cities, attracting families, professionals, and retirees alike. As population growth accelerates, demand for accessible healthcare options has increased, often leaving patients facing long wait times, limited appointment availability, or fragmented care experiences. MY DR NOW was designed to address these challenges by offering a more flexible model of primary medicine that puts patients first.“Buckeye’s growth is exciting. But growth also puts pressure on essentials like healthcare,” said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. “This is the third Buckeye clinic we’ve opened. MY DR NOW is here to support the community’s growth with a more accessible primary care option, while staying true to the patient provider relationship over the long term. We’re your family doctor to go. So, you can get in, get answers, and get back to life.”The Miller and Broadway clinic offers a wide range of services, including primary care, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, endocrinology, behavioral health, physicals, immunizations, lab services, prescription refills, and both in-office and video visits. For patients who need care at home, MY DR NOW also provides house call visits, extending access beyond the traditional clinic setting.Unlike urgent care centers that focus on episodic treatment, MY DR NOW emphasizes ongoing patient-provider relationships and continuity of care. Patients do not need to schedule appointments far in advance and can walk in for immediate care while still receiving comprehensive primary medicine services tailored to their long-term health needs.MY DR NOW’s care model is built on three core pillars: accessibility, affordability, and services. By removing barriers such as extended wait times and rigid scheduling, the organization aims to redefine how families experience healthcare, making it easier to receive care on their own terms without sacrificing quality or personal connection.The new Buckeye clinic reinforces MY DR NOW’s commitment to meeting patients where they are, offering a practical alternative for individuals and families who want timely care without navigating the limitations of traditional healthcare systems.About MY DR NOWMY DR NOW is a modern primary care organization dedicated to making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and convenient for patients. Founded by Dr. Payam Zamani, MY DR NOW provides comprehensive family medicine, internal medicine, endocrinology, and specialty services through in-office visits, video visits, and house call options. With a focus on long-term patient-provider relationships, MY DR NOW delivers care designed to fit real life, helping patients get answers, get treated, and get back to what matters most.

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