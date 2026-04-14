The Lumen Center Expands Hair Restoration with GetHairMD Partnership

Dr. Andrew Kwak

Dr. Andrew Kwak adds non-invasive hair restoration to a comprehensive surgical and aesthetic program

BRYN MAWR, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hair restoration has become one of the most requested services in aesthetic medicine, and The Lumen Center is expanding its offerings to meet that demand. The practice, led by Dr. Andrew Kwak, has partnered with GetHairMD to introduce provider-directed, non-invasive hair restoration for patients in the Main Line and greater Philadelphia area.Dr. Kwak is a board-certified cosmetic surgeon with extensive experience in aesthetic medicine and laser-based treatments. At The Lumen Center, he and his team provide a broad spectrum of hair restoration services, including surgical hair transplantation, robotic-assisted procedures, scalp micropigmentation, and injectable-based therapies. The addition of GetHairMD allows the practice to address a wider range of patient needs, particularly those seeking effective solutions without surgery, needles, or downtime.“Not every patient who comes in with hair loss concerns is ready for or appropriate for surgical treatment,” said Dr. Andrew Kwak. “GetHairMD allows us to offer a structured, non-invasive program that fits alongside our existing services and gives patients more flexibility in how and when they choose to treat hair loss.”Hair loss affects more than 80 million Americans, with women representing one of the fastest-growing segments seeking treatment. Patient preferences have shifted toward options that deliver results while minimizing disruption to daily life. Non-invasive hair restoration programs are increasingly viewed as a first step, an alternative, or a complement to surgical procedures.GetHairMD was designed to integrate seamlessly with established hair restoration practices, such as The Lumen Center. The program is delivered as a full AI-powered diagnostics, in-clinic treatment protocols, exclusive at-home products, in-person staff training, and ongoing operational and marketing support. Treatments are administered by trained clinical staff under providers, allowing practices to expand services without overextending provider time.A key differentiator of GetHairMD is its proprietary suite of products and protocols, available only through its provider network. Patients cannot access these treatments elsewhere, creating meaningful differentiation for practices while ensuring care remains medically guided and consistent.The combination therapy approach addresses hair loss through multiple biological pathways simultaneously and achieves success rates exceeding 90 percent across the network. All treatments are non-invasive and non-surgical, with no downtime, making them well-suited for modern patients who want results without interruption.“The Lumen Center already offers one of the most comprehensive hair restoration programs in its market,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “Dr. Kwak understands how to match the right solution to the right patient. Our system expands that capability by giving his team an exclusive, provider-directed program that complements surgical care and broadens who can be treated.”The partnership strengthens The Lumen Center’s ability to serve patients across the full spectrum of hair loss, from early intervention to advanced restoration, all within a single, trusted practice.---About The Lumen CenterThe Lumen Center is a comprehensive aesthetic and hair restoration practice based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Led by Dr. Andrew Kwak, the practice offers surgical and non-surgical hair restoration, laser treatments, and aesthetic services with a focus on personalized care and natural results.For more information, visit www.lumenlasercenter.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a provider-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company delivers a full turnkey hair restoration system combining advanced diagnostics, doctor-supervised in-clinic treatments, and exclusive at-home products. GetHairMD has grown to more than 80 locations nationwide and achieves success rates exceeding 90 percent across its network.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

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