Covalent Resource Group and ExitPi Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Embedded AI Solutions to Businesses

Ann Teschendorf CEO Covalent Resource Group Ryan Edgar Co-Founder ExitPi

Delivering responsible AI that integrates seamlessly into operations and drives smarter decisions.

AI can create a meaningful advantage, but it also carries responsibility. Our role is to help clients apply it where it drives measurable performance and avoid it where it introduces exposure.” — Ann Teschendorf

MT. CLEMENS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covalent Resource Group (CRG) and ExitPi today announced a strategic partnership that will make AI-powered capabilities a natural part of how businesses operate in ways that improve performance, strengthen decision-making, and modernize operations without adding complexity.The partnership combines CRG’s agile delivery expertise and solution architecture with ExitPi’s proprietary AI platform and large language model technology. Together, the companies will deliver AI-enabled solutions that integrate directly into clients’ core business systems.“Businesses are not just looking for AI tools. They are looking for expertise,” said Ann Teschendorf, CEO of Covalent Resource Group. “AI can create a meaningful advantage, but it also carries responsibility. Our role is to help clients apply it where it drives measurable performance and avoid it where it introduces exposure.”What brought CRG and ExitPi together was more than complementary capabilities, it was a shared belief that AI done right starts with asking the hard questions. CRG's approach begins not with a solution but with a deep examination of what a business is truly trying to achieve. ExitPi brings to every engagement an uncommon commitment to responsible AI, addressing bias, accountability, and long-term impact in ways most vendors aren't yet having with their clients. Together, that combination produces something the market rarely offers: AI that is both strategically grounded and responsibly built.“AI is reshaping how organizations create value, from customer interactions to internal operations,” said Ryan Edgar, co-founder of ExitPi. “Our proprietary large language model platform enables intelligence to be embedded directly into the systems teams rely on every day. The result is not just faster processes, but smarter workflows and more adaptive, high-performing businesses.”The partnership reflects a growing shift toward embedding intelligence within core business operations, rather than layering on disconnected AI tools.By combining strategic advisory, agile execution, and proprietary AI infrastructure, Covalent Resource Group and ExitPi are setting a new standard for responsible, scalable AI enablement.###About ExitPiExitPi creates high-performance data and AI technologies that make it easier for businesses to embed intelligence into core operations. Its proprietary large language model and Nereid data engine support secure, practical integration of insights and automation into reporting, workflows, and decision systems without adding unnecessary infrastructure complexity. For more information about ExitPi, visit www.exitpi.com About Covalent Resource GroupCovalent Resource Group is a top software development, agile coaching, and professional services provider specializing in UI/UX and rapid prototyping. Backed by an exceptional engineering staff who is focused on listening to customer ideas and bringing them to life through collaboration, delivery, and budget management. Since 2017, Covalent Resource Group has used innovation and tenacity to craft the perfect solution for every customer. For more information about Covalent Resource Group, visit www.covalentrg.com

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