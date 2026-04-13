MY DR NOW ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW LA CANADA AND LAMBERT CLINIC IN ORO VALLEY

Upcoming location expands access to primary care and family medicine without appointments or long waits.

ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MY DR NOW announced the upcoming opening of its newest clinic in Oro Valley, referred to as the La Canada and Lambert clinic. Located at 10420 N La Canada Dr., Suite 120, Oro Valley, AZ 85737, the clinic is scheduled to open on February 16, 2026, bringing a more accessible primary care option to residents in and around the Oro Valley community.As communities across Arizona continue to grow, patients are increasingly frustrated with traditional healthcare systems that require long wait times, advance scheduling, and multiple referrals just to see a family doctor. MY DR NOW was built to eliminate those barriers by offering a modern primary medicine model designed around patient convenience, continuity of care, and real-world accessibility.“The traditional healthcare model is broken—and people are tired of waiting,” said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. “You shouldn’t need permission, referrals, or months on a calendar just to see your family doctor. At MY DR NOW, you’re seen when you want, how you want, seven days a week—no appointments, no delays. Pediatrics , adult medicine, women’s health, behavioral health , or when you’re sick or injured—it all happens in one place, every time. That’s not incremental improvement; that’s a complete reset of what a doctor’s office should be. We’ve made healthcare ridiculously easy, and once people experience it, there’s no going back.”The La Canada and Lambert clinic will offer comprehensive services, including primary care, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, endocrinology, behavioral health, physicals, immunizations, lab services, prescription refills, and both in-office and video visits. MY DR NOW also provides house call visits, giving patients additional flexibility to receive care where it is most convenient for them.Unlike urgent care centers that focus on one-time visits, MY DR NOW prioritizes long-term patient-provider relationships while still allowing walk-in access and immediate care. Patients can be seen without scheduling far in advance, making it easier for individuals and families to manage their health on their own terms.Guided by its core pillars of accessibility, affordability, and services, MY DR NOW continues to expand across Arizona to meet the needs of growing communities. The new Oro Valley clinic reflects the organization’s commitment to simplifying healthcare while maintaining high-quality, comprehensive primary medicine for patients of all ages.About MY DR NOWMY DR NOW is a modern primary care organization focused on making healthcare more accessible, affordable, and convenient. Founded by Dr. Payam Zamani, MY DR NOW offers comprehensive family medicine, internal medicine, endocrinology, and specialty services through in-office visits, video visits, and house call options. By removing traditional barriers to care, MY DR NOW delivers a healthcare experience built around long-term relationships and patient-first access.

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