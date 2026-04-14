AMPLER MUSIC UNVEILS BOLD NEW SINGLE “SIT ON MY FACE” WITH PROVOCATIVE MUSIC FILM

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Ampler, signed to BME Big Mac Entertainment , returns with a fearless new release, “Sit On My Face,” a track that captures raw intensity, liberation, and unapologetic creative expression. The single will be available on all streaming platforms on April 10, 2026, accompanied by a visually striking music film that marks a defining moment in Ampler’s evolving artistry.Driven by the energy of a real-life relationship and infused with a modern rock ‘n’ roll spirit, “Sit On My Face” delivers a bold sonic experience that challenges convention and invites listeners to fully surrender to the moment.“Sit On My Face is the liberation everybody needs right now,” says Ampler.The single reflects a deeper artistic shift, introducing audiences to a more daring and uninhibited side of the artist.“Nobody has heard me like this before. This is the most dangerous thing I’ve ever made and I’m just getting started.”A MUSIC FILM, NOT JUST A VIDEOExpanding beyond traditional formats, Ampler presents the visual component of the release as a music film, a provocative, story-driven piece designed to evoke emotion and push creative boundaries.“It’s a story told in pieces, in a very provocative way because that’s what the song told me to do. I don’t do music videos, I call this a music film.”The project is elevated by a high-level creative team, featuring acclaimed Los Angeles-based cinematographer and producer Kelly Thompson, known for her work on major productions including projects involving Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Her cinematic approach brings depth, texture, and a polished visual language to the film.The music film also features model Audra Hanson, whose presence adds a striking visual dynamic that complements the project’s bold tone and artistic direction.Shot with an organic and evolving creative process, the project blends raw storytelling with cinematic elements, reinforcing Ampler’s commitment to immersive artistry.“Every song is magic, is love, is joy and I always let God walk into the room. That applies to a song, a film, anything creative I do.”AN ARTIST DEFINING THEIR OWN LANEWith a sound the artist describes simply as “Ampler Music,” the project resists categorization, emphasizing authenticity and individuality over trend alignment. Influenced by The Beatles, Ampler is focused on building a body of work rooted in performance, storytelling, and emotional connection.Adding further musical credibility to the project is guitarist Chris Scianni, whose career includes collaborations and performances alongside Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Robby Krieger of The Doors, Gregg Allman, Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, Gary Clark Jr., Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews Band, Jackson Browne, Lucinda Williams, Citizen Cope, Robert Randolph, Jake Clemons, Huey Morgan, Mick Jones of Foreigner, Peter Levin, Jason Newsted, and guest appearances with John McEnroe.“I’m just myself. There’s nobody doing what I’m doing people will understand soon.”Since relocating to Los Angeles, a move the artist describes as life changing, Ampler has entered a period of heightened creativity, producing what they call their strongest work to date.A MESSAGE OF LIBERATION AND CONNECTIONAt its core, “Sit On My Face” is about release letting go of fear, embracing freedom, and reconnecting with the joy of music and movement.“I want people to let go and feel the music. Everything I create comes from my heart I want them to feel liberation and dance like I dance. We are all one with music.”With an upcoming debut album, continued visual projects, and touring on the horizon, Ampler is building momentum as an artist to watch in 2026.“People are ready to dance and stop being afraid.”ABOUT AMPLERAmpler is an emerging recording artist, performer, and creative visionary based in Los Angeles. Signed to BME Big Mac Entertainment, he is known for blending music, movement, and cinematic storytelling into a distinct artistic identity defined by authenticity, emotional expression, and fearless creativity. With a debut album on the way and a growing catalog of visually driven releases, Ampler continues to push boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide.Click here to stream and download“Sit On My Face”FOLLOW AMPLERStay up to date with Ampler and upcoming releases: instagram .com/amplerrr?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==Follow: INSTAGRAM

Ampler Official Music Film

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