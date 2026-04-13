Overwatch Mission Critical Appoints Navy Veteran Andy Peterson To Advance Buildnow™ Workforce Initiative

Overwatch Mission Critical

Retired Submarine Commander Brings 31 Years of Leadership to Scale National Workforce Pipeline for AI Infrastructure

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Mission Critical (OMC) today announced that Andy Peterson , a retired U.S. Navy Submarine Warfare Officer with more than 31 years of service, has joined BuildNow ™, the company’s national workforce initiative designed to deliver execution-ready talent for the rapidly expanding digital infrastructure economy.Peterson joins BuildNow™ at a critical moment, as the United States faces a projected shortage of more than 500,000 skilled workers needed to support the growth of artificial intelligence, data centers, and energy infrastructure.“Andy’s experience is exactly what BuildNow needs to scale,” said Dave Kurtz, President of BuildNow and a 30-year Naval Officer with expertise in training and nuclear operations. “He brings expertise in mission-critical systems, having operated no-fail nuclear reactors. But for BuildNow, it’s his experience in leading the military’s most rigorous school that will set the industry up for success. This is important for developing quality curricula to ensure we exceed industry needs. More importantly, his leadership mastery will enable BuildNow to produce skilled workers with character, integrity, and an unmatched work ethic.”Peterson was commissioned through the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate (NUPOC) program after graduating from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in mechanical engineering. Over his distinguished career, he served aboard five submarines, including the USS PARCHE, and commanded at every level, from teams of 150 to organizations of more than 24,000 personnel.His command assignments include USS OKLAHOMA CITY, forward deployed in Guam; Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Charleston, South Carolina, commonly known as “Nuke School”, and Naval Support Activity Charleston, where he also served as Deputy Commander of the 628th Air Base Wing at Joint Base Charleston.“After more than three decades in uniform, I was looking for a mission where leadership, discipline, and purpose still matter,” said Peterson. “BuildNow™ offers that opportunity, not just for me, but for thousands of veterans ready to continue serving in a different capacity. This initiative is about building the workforce that will power America’s future.”Peterson will support BUILDNOW’s mission to develop a scalable workforce pipeline, focused in part on transitioning veterans, to meet the growing demand for skilled labor across the data center and digital infrastructure ecosystem.His appointment further strengthens Overwatch’s commitment to building what it describes as the industry’s first “workforce supply chain,” delivering trained, mission-ready professionals with predictable timelines.

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