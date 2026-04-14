Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard Announces $1.2 Million Federal Grant

Memphis Mayor Paul Young, COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard and TN 9th District Congressman Steve Cohen

Historic Mason Temple to Receive Critical Technology Upgrades and Facility Sustainability Investments

This $1.2 million investment will ensure that Mason Temple not only endures, but thrives — equipped to serve, inspire, and welcome all who walk through its doors for generations to come.” — COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) announced the receipt of a $1.2 million federal grant secured through the collaborative efforts of Congressman Steve Cohen and Mayor Paul Young. Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard expressed deep appreciation for their dedication to preserving one of America’s most sacred and historically significant landmarks: Historic Mason Temple, the global headquarters of the Church of God in Christ, Inc.

The grant funds will be directed toward meaningful technology modernization and long-term facility sustainability upgrades at Mason Temple, ensuring that this irreplaceable structure continues to serve the COGIC community and the broader public for generations to come.

A LANDMARK OF FAITH, HISTORY, AND CIVIL RIGHTS

Completed in 1945 following the destruction of the original Temple by fire, Mason Temple stands as a monument to the resilience and vision of the Church of God in Christ. At its completion, it was recognized as the largest Black-owned worship facility in the United States — a testament to the faith, sacrifice, and determination of generations of COGIC faithful.

Mason Temple holds a permanent and revered place in American history as the site where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final public address, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” on April 3, 1968 — the evening before his tragic assassination. The Temple’s significance transcends denomination, serving as a sacred pilgrimage site for scholars, civil rights advocates, and people of faith from around the world.

“Mason Temple is more than a building — it is a living witness to the power of faith, the courage of our ancestors, and the enduring legacy of the civil rights movement. On behalf of the entire Church of God in Christ family, I am profoundly grateful to Congressman Steve Cohen and Mayor Paul Young for their unwavering commitment to this sacred ground. This $1.2 million investment will ensure that Mason Temple not only endures, but thrives — equipped to serve, inspire, and welcome all who walk through its doors for generations to come.”

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Church of God in Christ, Inc.

ABOUT THE GRANT AND ITS IMPACT

The $1.2 million grant represents a critical investment in the future of Mason Temple. Planned improvements include modernized audio-visual and broadcast infrastructure, updated communications technology, and facility sustainability enhancements designed to preserve the structural integrity and operational capacity of the historic building. These upgrades will support COGIC’s growing media and ministry programming while ensuring accessibility and safety standards are met for the hundreds of thousands of visitors and worshippers who gather at Mason Temple each year.

The Church Of God In Christ extends its heartfelt thanks to Congressman Steve Cohen for his tireless advocacy on behalf of Memphis’s historic institutions, and to Mayor Paul Young for his collaborative leadership in bringing this investment to fruition. Their partnership reflects a shared commitment to honoring the legacy of this extraordinary place.

ABOUT THE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST

Founded in 1897 by Bishop Charles Harrison Mason, the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States. COGIC is one of the largest Protestant denominations in the world, with millions of members across more than 12,000 churches in over 106 countries globally. COGIC World Headquarters is located at 930 Mason Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38126.

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