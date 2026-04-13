Gustin Law Firm PLLC Announces Charlie Gustin Named to 2026 Texas Super Lawyers List for 5th Consecutive Year

Houston, Texas – Gustin Law Firm PLLC, announced that personal injury attorney Charlie C. Gustin has been selected to the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers list, marking his fifth consecutive year receiving the distinction. Super Lawyers states that no more than 5 percent of Texas lawyers are named to its annual list.

Gustin, who represents plaintiffs in personal injury and insurance coverage disputes, was first admitted to the Texas Bar in 2011. He was previously recognized on the Texas Rising Stars list from 2016 through 2021, and was named to Super Lawyers each year from 2022 through 2026.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, describes itself as a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made through a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research on candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The process is designed to produce a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of attorneys. Factors evaluated may include verdicts and settlements, honors and awards, bar and professional activity, community service, and other indicators of professional performance.

At the Gustin Law Firm, based in Houston, Gustin’s practice centers on representing individuals in motor vehicle collisions, rideshare incidents, drunk driving crashes, premises liability claims, and insurance disputes across Texas.

Gustin has served as lead counsel on TopVerdict’s No. 1 rideshare/Uber settlement in Texas and the No. 1 reported drunk driving settlement in Harris County, as well as co-counsel on a Top 50 jury verdict in Texas. The Gustin Law Firm was recently named a Top 3 finalist in the Houston Chronicle’s “Best of the Best” in personal injury litigation, and Houstonia Magazine has listed Gustin among Houston’s “Top Lawyers.”

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Gustin earned his law degree from South Texas College of Law Houston, where he was part of the school’s advocacy program and a national champion in moot court.

He is licensed in all Texas state courts and in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas. He serves on the board of directors of the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and is a member of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the American Association for Justice, and the North American Brain Injury Society.

The firm has helped secure more than $50 million in verdicts and settlements for injured clients. Recent notable case settlements include securing $935,000 for a rideshare accident, $650,000 for a serious car accident, and $500,000 against a wastewater truck company.

For more information about the firm, visit https://gustin.law/.

The Gustin Law Firm PLLC dedicates itself to delivering powerful legal advocacy for people navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Our team brings deep experience across a wide range of serious cases, from motor vehicle collisions and commercial truck accidents to wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, and premises liability claims. Beyond personal injury and auto accident cases, we also take on complex insurance disputes, with a tenacious focus on securing every dollar of compensation our clients are rightfully owed. When your health, your finances, and your future are on the line, Attorney Charlie Gustin and his team are ready to fight in your corner.

Gustin Law Firm, PLLC

3355 West Alabama, Suite 1220 Houston, TX 77098

713-491 4792

https://gustin.law/

Press Contact : Charlie Gustin

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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