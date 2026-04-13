Rocket Group Founder and HVAC Industry Leader Publishes Brand-Building Book

"Brick by Brick" provides home service business owners comprehensive guide to brand building strategies

This book shares the real marketing methods that helped grow my businesses, from digital marketing to guerrilla tactics that actually work” — Victor Rancour, CEO of Rocket Group

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocket Group, a leading home services network and consulting company, announces CEO Victor Rancour has published "Brick by Brick: A Home Service CEO's Marketing Guide to Build Your Brand One Block at a Time." Rancour will share his key insights from the book during Rocket Group's signature business event, Profit is Sanity 3, on March 27, 2026, with pre-sales available through March 26, 2026.Rancour's master class in marketing draws from his proven track record of building and scaling home service businesses. "Brick by Brick" targets mechanical contractors, HVAC technicians, plumbers, electricians, and other trade professionals seeking to transform their operations into profitable brands. The comprehensive guide provides actionable techniques for home service business owners looking to build sustainable brands that drive long-term growth and market dominance."This book shares the real marketing methods that helped grow my businesses, from digital marketing to guerrilla tactics that actually work," said Victor Rancour, CEO, Rocket Group Holdings. "The home service community has given me so much over the years, and this is my way of giving back with proven strategies that deliver results."Rancour’s book covers essential topics including proven lead generation techniques, creative digital marketing campaigns, brand positioning techniques, and revenue optimization methods. Contractors will learn how to create compelling marketing messages, develop effective lead generation funnels, implement sales training programs, and establish pricing strategies that maximize profitability. Rancour also details specific tactics for seasonal marketing, referral programs, and community engagement that have generated millions in revenue across his portfolio companies.“This guide helps level the playing field. It’s built for entrepreneurs who may not have the deep resources, but who show up and get the job done every time," said Michael Mueller Co-Founder of Rocket Group, “Created by and for the solo operators and small teams working hard daily, this is exactly the kind of support the industry needs.”Rancour will present his proven methods, live and in-person at the Profit is Sanity 3 event, taking place March 26-27 in Hilliard, Ohio. Rocket Group’s premier business conference brings together home service contractors for intensive workshops on marketing and sales systems, profit optimization, and operational excellence. Conference attendees receive complimentary signed copies of "Brick by Brick" along with hands-on training designed to help contractors scale their operations and boost revenue.Rancour implements these marketing tactics throughout all Rocket Group brands, which now include eleven companies across Texas, Arizona, Washington, Oklahoma, and other states through targeted partnerships in the HVAC and plumbing industries. All brands provide heating and cooling services, with several offering comprehensive plumbing solutions. Since partnering with Rocket Group, these companies have added dozens of new employees and achieved significant revenue increases through the implementation of proven growth systems.Rancour began his HVAC career in 2015 as a technician before establishing Absolute Airflow in Southern California in 2018, scaling the company to over $65 million in revenue. He has taught thousands of technicians and salespeople nationwide through his expertise in in-home sales processes and business development strategies. His innovative business approaches earned recognition as one of HVACR Magazine's Top 40 Under 40 in 2020.

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