Slowik Estate Planning Opens New Sandy Springs, GA Office to Serve Growing Demand for Estate Planning Services

Sandy Springs, Georgia – Slowik Estate Planning has opened a new office at 5555 Glenridge Connector, Suite 620, Sandy Springs, GA 30342, reflecting a continued focus on long-term client relationships and the region’s evolving estate planning needs.

Slowik Estate Planning focuses on helping individuals and families organize their affairs in anticipation of life changes, incapacity, and the transfer of assets to the next generation. It will continue to serve both current and new clients from its new headquarters, offering legal guidance for estate planning, elder law, wills and trusts, asset protection, and probate and trust administration.

The move places the firm closer to a growing corridor of professional services and medical offices along the Glenridge Connector, an area that has seen an influx of families and retirees in recent years. The new location is intended to offer greater convenience to existing clients while accommodating the steady increase in inquiries about wills, trusts, and long-term care planning.

The Sandy Springs-based firm is led by attorney Jake Slowik, a Harvard Law School graduate with more than a decade of experience in estate planning and related matters. The firm’s approach is grounded in careful documentation and in communicating options in plain language, particularly for older adults and families navigating complex financial and medical decisions.

To learn more about the firm, visit https://slowikestateplanning.com/.

Founded by Jake Slowik, a Harvard Law School graduate and longtime Atlanta resident, Slowik Estate Planning guides families through the complexities of wills, trusts and legacy planning. Jake’s personal experience with loss and his passion for service drive his commitment to helping others achieve lasting peace of mind. The firm is dedicated to making the estate planning process clear, approachable and focused on the well-being of every client and their loved ones.

Slowik Estate Planning

5555 Glenridge Connector Suite 620 Sandy Springs, GA 30342

(404) 538-9030

https://slowikestateplanning.com/

Press Contact : Jake Slowik

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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