SMARTSITES CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF DIGITAL MARKETING EXCELLENCE AND CONTINUED GLOBAL GROWTH

From a two-person startup in 2011 to a leading performance marketing agency serving businesses worldwide.

While we are proud of what we have accomplished so far, we see this milestone as just the beginning.” — Michael Melen, Co-Founder and CEO

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartSites proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary, marking a major milestone in the company’s journey from a small startup founded by two brothers into a globally recognized digital marketing agency trusted by businesses across industries.Founded in 2011 by Alex and Michael Melen, SmartSites began with a simple mission: help businesses grow through smarter digital strategy and measurable results. What started as a lean operation built through hands-on effort and entrepreneurial determination has since evolved into a full-service agency delivering web design, search engine optimization , paid media management, and performance marketing solutions for organizations around the world.Over the past 15 years, SmartSites has built a strong reputation for combining technical expertise with client-focused strategy. The company’s work spans industries including healthcare, home services, education, construction, ecommerce, and professional services, helping organizations strengthen their online presence and improve conversion performance across digital channels.Reflecting on the milestone, Co-Founder and CEO Michael Melen emphasized the role the team has played in shaping the company’s success. “Reaching 15 years is an incredible achievement for SmartSites, but it is really a reflection of the people behind the work. Our growth has always been driven by the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day.”Since its founding, SmartSites has earned recognition as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies and continues to receive consistent five-star client feedback across major review platforms. These achievements highlight the agency’s commitment to delivering transparent strategy, strong execution, and measurable outcomes that support long-term client success.As digital marketing has evolved dramatically over the past decade and a half, SmartSites has remained focused on innovation and adaptability. From early website development and search optimization projects to today’s integrated multi-channel performance strategies, the company continues to expand its capabilities to meet the changing needs of modern businesses navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape.The agency’s continued growth reflects not only expanding service offerings but also a commitment to building lasting partnerships. Many SmartSites clients maintain long-term relationships with the agency, relying on its strategic guidance as they scale operations, enter new markets, and strengthen their digital presence.Looking ahead, SmartSites plans to continue investing in technology, talent, and strategic partnerships that support its mission of helping businesses succeed online. With a strong foundation built over the past 15 years, the company is positioned to further expand its impact across industries and global markets in the years to come.“While we are proud of what we have accomplished so far, we see this milestone as just the beginning,” Melen added. “The opportunities ahead are exciting, and we remain committed to helping our clients grow through smarter digital marketing strategies.”About SmartSitesSmartSites is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in web design, search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising, email and SMS marketing, and conversion-focused strategy. Founded in 2011, the company partners with businesses of all sizes to improve online visibility, increase qualified traffic, and drive measurable growth through data-driven digital marketing solutions.

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