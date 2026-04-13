Scott Baradell is the creator of the Trust Signals® framework for building brand trust

Dallas PR agency's system has become the definitive resource for brands navigating an era when AI increasingly determines which brands get recommended

The Trust Signals® framework organizes brand credibility into five categories: third-party validation, reputation management, user experience, search presence, and thought leadership.” — Scott Baradell

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idea Grove®, a Dallas-based B2B public relations and visibility agency, today marks the sixth anniversary of its Trust Signals® framework, which has grown from an agency methodology into a widely recognized standard for building brand authority in an era of AI-mediated discovery.

Trust Signals® was first used in commerce in May 2020, and is a registered trademark of Idea Grove (Registration No. 6,645,693). The framework was developed by Scott Baradell, Idea Grove’s founder and CEO, and served as the foundation for his 2022 book "Trust Signals: Brand Building in a Post-Truth World," published by Lioncrest Publishing.

“When we introduced the Trust Signals® framework in 2020, the insight was that brand trust had become the dominant factor in how buyers made decisions — and that trust was built through a specific set of observable, measurable signals,” said Baradell. “What we didn’t anticipate was how directly that insight would apply to the way AI systems evaluate brands. It turns out that the evidence points AI uses to decide which brands to recommend are exactly the signals we mapped six years ago.”

From Brand Trust to AI Visibility

The Trust Signals® framework organizes brand credibility into five categories: third-party validation, reputation management, user experience, search presence, and thought leadership. Each category represents a dimension of the brand authority that AI systems — now including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude — use when deciding which brands to surface in response to buyer queries.

Independent research has validated the framework’s emphasis on earned authority as the primary driver of AI visibility. Ahrefs’ study of 75,000 brands found that branded web mentions in authoritative publications had the strongest measured correlation with AI Overview visibility — a Spearman correlation of 0.664, stronger than backlink count, organic traffic, or any on-site factor. SE Ranking’s analysis of 129,000 domains found that referring domain count was the single strongest predictor of ChatGPT citations.

“The research confirms what the Trust Signals® framework has always argued: that the brands AI recommends are the brands that have spent years earning genuine authority through third-party validation, credible coverage, and authentic reputation,” said Baradell. “That is not a technical optimization problem. It is a brand-building problem.”

In conjunction with this milestone, Idea Grove has published a series of in-depth guides on AI trust signals at TrustSignals.com, including a comprehensive framework overview, an analysis of why earned media is the highest-weight AI trust signal, and an assessment of the growing category of AI visibility tools. The series draws on the latest research from Ahrefs, Semrush, Muck Rack and others to provide B2B marketing and communications leaders with a practical foundation for building AI visibility as a byproduct of genuine brand authority.

Baradell shares his personal Trust Signals journey in this LinkedIn article: "I Spent Six Years Writing a Marketing Framework Into Existence. Then AI Proved It Right."

About Idea Grove

Idea Grove is a Dallas-based public relations and visibility agency specializing in helping B2B brands build the authority that gets them recommended by humans and AI. The agency’s Total Visibility System is built on the Trust Signals® Framework and integrates earned media, SEO, and thought leadership into a unified strategy for AI-era brand authority. For more information, visit www.ideagrove.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.