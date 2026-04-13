White City Logistics reliable trucking

Asset-based carrier highlights 15 years of consistent operations, strong broker relationships, and nationwide service expansion

BENSENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White City Logistics Marks 15 Years with Focus on Reliable Freight Partnerships and Nationwide Growth

White City Logistics, an asset-based transportation carrier operating under OFAH INC, is marking 15 years of operations with a continued focus on reliability, consistency, and long-term partnerships across the U.S. freight market.

Founded and led by Nash (Nebojsa) Zivkovic, the company has built its reputation by prioritizing execution over price in an increasingly competitive and volatile logistics environment.

Over the past 15 years, White City Logistics has provided nationwide freight solutions across multiple equipment types and service needs. The company supports brokers and shippers with consistent capacity, clear communication, and a disciplined operational approach.

“Fifteen years in this industry is about consistency and doing things the right way,” said Zivkovic. “We’ve never positioned ourselves as the cheapest option. Our focus has always been on delivering value, protecting our partners’ freight, and maintaining trust.”

Operating primarily as an over-the-road carrier, White City Logistics works across all major U.S. regions, supporting full truckload and specialized freight with an emphasis on service reliability and long-term relationships.

The company’s core operating philosophy is built on:

Trust — long-term relationships through transparency and accountability

Professionalism — high standards in communication and execution

Reliability and Safety — consistent service and protection of every load

Team Power — strong internal coordination and 24/7 operational support

As market conditions continue to shift, the company remains focused on strengthening its network, expanding partnerships, and maintaining a consistent service standard that brokers and shippers can depend on.

White City Logistics Marks 15 Years with Focus on Reliable Freight Partnerships and Nationwide Growth.

About White City Logistics

White City Logistics is an asset-based transportation company headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois, operating under OFAH INC. With over 15 years of experience, the company provides reliable nationwide freight solutions, supporting brokers and shippers with consistent capacity, communication, and operational discipline.

www.whitecitylogistics.com

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