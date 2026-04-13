Shaikh Irfan Wins Global InfoSec Award 2026 for Cybersecurity Excellence

Awarded Visionary Cybersecurity Professional at Global InfoSec Awards 2026 for excellence in vulnerability management and threat intelligence

ATLANTA, US, GEORGIA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaikh Irfan Named Winner of the Prestigious Global InfoSec Awards 2026 at RSAC ConferenceShaikh Irfan, a cybersecurity professional specializing in vulnerability management and threat intelligence, has been named a Winner in the Global InfoSec Awards 2026 presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), during the RSAC Conference 2026.Award Category: Visionary – Cybersecurity Professional“I’m honored to receive one of the most respected cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. This recognition reflects my commitment to protecting organizations against evolving cyber threats,” said Shaikh Irfan.With over 6+ years of experience in cybersecurity, Shaikh Irfan has managed and secured 2000+ enterprise systems, contributed to cybersecurity research, and applied risk-based vulnerability management strategies to improve organizational security.About the Global InfoSec Awards:The Global InfoSec Awards honors innovative cybersecurity professionals and organizations worldwide.About Shaikh Irfan:Shaikh Irfan is a cybersecurity analyst with expertise in vulnerability management, SOC operations, and threat intelligence.Media Contact:Shaikh IrfanEmail: info@irfansecurity.com

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