DIEP Flap Breast Reconstruction: Fayetteville, Arkansas Plastic Surgeons Explain This Unique Procedure

The plastic surgeons at Taylor Plastic Surgery discuss DIEP flap breast reconstruction and new Arkansas insurance legislation expanding patient access.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors at Taylor Plastic Surgery & Skin Center are helping raise awareness about a specialized form of breast reconstruction known as DIEP flap surgery, a technique that uses a patient’s own tissue rather than breast implants to restore the breasts after mastectomy. The Fayetteville plastic surgeons at the practice, including Dr. Robert Taylor, Dr. Dominic Massary, and Dr. J. Michael Robinson, say the procedure has become an increasingly important option for individuals seeking reconstruction that relies on natural tissue.According to the surgeons, DIEP (Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator) flap reconstruction is considered a form of autologous breast reconstruction, meaning the patient’s own skin and fat are used to create a new breast mound. Tissue is typically taken from the lower abdomen and carefully transferred to the chest using advanced microsurgical techniques. The doctors say that the DIEP flap breast reconstruction approach allows surgeons to preserve abdominal muscles while still utilizing tissue from that area. “DIEP flap reconstruction represents a highly individualized approach to breast reconstruction. Because it relies on the patient’s own tissue, it can be an option for women who prefer not to use implants or who are not ideal candidates for implant-based reconstruction.”A Muscle-Sparing Approach to ReconstructionThe surgeons explain that one of the defining aspects of DIEP flap reconstruction is that it does not require the transfer of abdominal muscle. Instead, only skin and fat are removed and reconnected to blood vessels in the chest through microsurgery. This muscle-sparing technique may help reduce the likelihood of long-term weakness in the abdominal area and can allow for a more natural feel in the reconstructed breast.The doctors at Taylor Plastic Surgery also emphasize that the procedure is quite complex and requires detailed planning. Factors such as a patient’s medical history, previous surgeries, radiation therapy, and overall health are all taken into account when determining whether DIEP flap reconstruction is an appropriate option. “Every patient’s situation is different,” the surgeons note. “Our goal is to evaluate each individual’s needs and explain the full range of reconstruction options so they can make an informed decision about what is right for them.”Insurance Coverage and Recent Arkansas LegislationThe surgeons also point to recent legislative changes in Arkansas that may enhance access to breast reconstruction procedures, including DIEP flap surgery. State legislation signed into law in 2025 expanded insurance coverage requirements for breast reconstruction procedures and established additional protections for patients seeking these treatments. In fact, Dr. Taylor and Jennifer Moore, the practice’s manager, were significantly involved in the advocacy efforts leading up to the passage of the bill. The doctors note the legislation helps clarify that qualifying patients must be provided coverage for breast reconstruction procedures when medically appropriate and when prior authorization requirements are met. They say the changes may make it easier for more individuals to explore reconstruction options following mastectomy.“Access to reconstruction is an important part of the overall recovery process for many patients. Recent changes in Arkansas law reflect a broader effort to ensure that individuals who need breast reconstruction are able to obtain the care they require.”Coordinated Surgical CareThe physicians explain that DIEP flap reconstruction often involves coordination between the patient’s oncology team, the plastic surgeon, and other medical professionals involved in their care, particularly when the reconstruction is performed at the same time as a mastectomy. This collaborative approach can help make certain that both cancer treatment and reconstruction are carefully planned from the beginning.The doctors at Taylor Plastic Surgery add that reconstruction is typically viewed as a process rather than a single procedure. While the initial surgery creates the breast mound, additional steps—such as refinements to shape or symmetry—may occur later as part of the overall treatment plan.Understanding Recovery and ExpectationsRecovery from DIEP flap reconstruction can vary depending on the patient and the specifics of the surgery. Because the procedure involves both the chest and abdominal areas, a period of rest and healing is necessary following the operation. Over time, the transferred tissue should become a living part of the body, and the doctors say the reconstructed breast can change naturally along with the patient.They stress that education is a key part of the process. By providing detailed information about the procedure, potential benefits, and recovery timeline, the team aims to help patients better understand what to expect.“Breast reconstruction is a very personal decision, and patients deserve clear, accurate information. Our focus is on helping individuals understand their options and supporting them throughout the process.”About the Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons at Taylor Plastic SurgeryRobert Taylor, MD, FACSDr. Robert Taylor is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is the Founder of Taylor Plastic Surgery & Skin Center. He earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed training in general surgery and plastic and reconstructive surgery at Bowman Gray School of Medicine in North Carolina. He also completed a fellowship in craniofacial surgery at the International Craniofacial Institute in Dallas. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Taylor has served as an assistant clinical professor at the University of Arkansas School of Medicine.Dominic Massary, MDDr. Dominic Massary is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon whose clinical focus includes breast reconstruction and microsurgical techniques such as autologous (tissue-based) reconstruction. He earned his medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University and trained in general surgery and plastic surgery through programs at the Medical University of South Carolina and Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Dr. Massary has also made significant research and academic contributions to the field of reconstructive surgery. He is a member of several professional medical organizations, including the American Society of Plastic SurgeonsJ. Michael Robinson, MDDr. J. Michael Robinson is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with more than 16 years of experience performing advanced perforator flap breast reconstruction techniques. He received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College and completed residency training in general surgery at The Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh, followed by his plastic surgery residency at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Dr. Robinson has also held a number of academic and leadership roles throughout his career, including serving as Chief of Surgery at Atrium Health and as a faculty member involved in surgical education at Carolinas Medical Center Department of Plastic Surgery. His work has focused largely on reconstructive surgery following cancer, trauma, and other medical conditions.For more information about Taylor Plastic Surgery, please visit taylorplasticsurgery.com or facebook.com/TaylorPlasticSurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.taylorplasticsurgery.com/blog/diep-flap-reconstruction-fayetteville-ar-plastic-surgeons-explain/ ###Taylor Plastic Surgery & Skin Center4803 W. Highland Knolls RdSuite 300Rogers, AR 72785(479) 521-1500Rosemont Media

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