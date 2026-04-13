Eventin Launches AI-Powered Event Platform That Cuts Setup Time to 20 Minutes and Automates RSVP Follow-Up

Eventin - the AI-powered WordPress event management plugin trusted by 17,500+ organizers — launches AI content generation, advanced event calendar, and email automation in one platform.

Eventin adds AI content generator, pre-built templates, advanced calendar & email automation - cutting event setup time 70% and no-shows by 50%.

17,500+ organizers trust Eventin to manage 85,000+ events annually using AI automation making it the fastest-growing WordPress event management plugin in 2026.” — Ehsan Riyadh, Founder, Themewinter

DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventin, an AI-powered WordPress event management plugin trusted by 17,500+ event organizers running 85,000+ events annually, today announced three major platform upgrades that solve the biggest pain points in event management: an AI content generator that cuts setup time by 70%, a redesigned mobile-first calendar that boosts event discovery, and integrated email automation that reduces no-show rates by up to 50%.AI EVENT CONTENT GENERATOR 70% FASTER EVENT SETUPEventin’s new AI assistant transforms how organizers create events. With a single click, it generates compelling event titles, descriptions, FAQs, promotional tags, and custom banners, all in under 10 seconds. To speed things up further, Eventin now includes a library of pre-built event templates covering conferences, webinars, workshops, meetups, fundraisers, and more. Organizers can launch a fully configured event in under 20 minutes by selecting a template, letting the AI fill the content, and going live.The AI is deeply integrated into the WordPress event creation and event registration plugin workflow. Eventin supports WooCommerce, FluentCart, Stripe, and PayPal - giving organizers the flexibility to run events on their preferred payment stack. This intelligent layer sets Eventin apart from traditional plugins that still rely entirely on manual, time-consuming input.REDESIGNED MOBILE-FIRST CALENDAR EVENTS BUILT FOR EVERY SCREENEventin’s redesigned WordPress event calendar plugin has been rebuilt from the ground up for a faster, more intuitive experience on both desktop and mobile. Visitors can explore events through monthly, weekly, daily, and list views with real-time filtering by category, date range, and location. Full color and style customization matches any site’s brand without writing a single line of code.For organizers managing complex schedules, Google Calendar sync, iCal, and Outlook integration make cross-platform coordination seamless. Enhanced multi-day event visualization and bulk event imports make high-volume schedule management straightforward from a single WordPress dashboard.INTEGRATED EMAIL AUTOMATION UP TO 50% FEWER NO-SHOWSThe most requested feature by Eventin users is now live. Eventin’s new Email Automation system transforms every event registration workflow with a powerful, no-code automation builder built directly into WordPress. Organizers can configure automated email sequences triggered by attendee actions covering registration, confirmation, pre-event reminders, cancellations, and post-event follow-ups.Emails are fully personalized with attendee names, event details, and custom fields, all managed from one dashboard eliminating reliance on third-party email tools. The result is better attendance rates, fewer no-shows, and a more professional experience for every attendee.INDUSTRY-LEADING TICKETING AND COMPLETE EVENT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENTEventin’s WordPress event ticketing system supports multiple ticket types free, paid, early bird, group, and donation-based with custom quantity limits, real-time availability tracking, PDF ticket delivery, and QR code scanning for fast check-in at the door. Organizers can run flash sales, offer discount codes, and set per-ticket capacity, all from the WordPress dashboard.Beyond ticketing, Eventin delivers a comprehensive suite covering speaker and schedule builders, Zoom and Google Meet integration for hybrid events, real-time attendee analytics, multi-organizer support, and WooCommerce, Stripe, and PayPal payment processing all within a single plugin. Organizers manage the full event lifecycle, from AI-assisted content creation through calendar display, registration, payment, automated follow-up, and post-event reporting, without third-party tools.ABOUT EVENTINEventin is a high-performance WordPress event management plugin developed by Themewinter, trusted by 17,500+ organizers managing over 85,000+ events. Designed for businesses, nonprofits, educators, and community organizers, Eventin enables teams to create, manage, and scale events directly within WordPress covering ticketing, registration, booking, RSVP management, AI-assisted content, advanced calendar views, pre-built event templates, email automation, and built-in analytics. By combining event infrastructure with intelligent automation, Eventin helps organizers streamline workflows, improve attendee engagement, and drive measurable growth.Learn more at: https://themewinter.com/eventin/

Eventin AI-Powered WordPress Event Management Plugin - AI Generator, Advanced Calendar & Email Automation Demo 2026

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