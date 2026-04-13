Advanced Smile Dentistry Expands Full-Mouth Dental Implant Services in Woodcliff Lake, NJ

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Advanced Smile Dentistry expands full-mouth dental implant services in Woodcliff Lake, improving access to coordinated dental implant care across Bergen County.

Providing implant care within a structured clinical setting helps support continuity across diagnosis, surgery, and restoration for patients requiring full-mouth treatment.” — David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry announced the continued expansion of its full-mouth dental implant services in Woodcliff Lake, supporting access to comprehensive implant-based treatment for patients across Bergen County and surrounding areas.

Full-mouth dental implants are used to replace most or all missing teeth by anchoring a fixed restoration to dental implants placed in the jawbone. Treatment planning typically involves diagnostic imaging, surgical placement, and restorative phases, which may be coordinated over multiple visits depending on patient needs.

Advanced Smile Dentistry stated that expanding dental implant services in Woodcliff Lake reflects increasing demand for full-arch restorations and structured treatment planning in Northern New Jersey. Providing these services within a single clinical setting can support continuity of care across consultation, surgical procedures, and final restoration.

"Many patients require coordinated implant care across multiple stages, and providing access to treatment in a consistent clinical environment can support planning and long-term outcomes," said David Basar, founder and lead dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry.

The Advanced Smile Dentistry's Woodcliff Lake location uses diagnostic tools, such as cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), to support implant planning and case evaluation. These imaging systems are commonly used to assess bone structure and guide implant placement decisions.

Advanced Smile Dentistry provides full-mouth dental implant services at both its Woodcliff Lake and Toms River locations. The practice publishes educational materials on implant procedures, cost considerations, and treatment planning through its digital platforms to support patients' understanding.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey-based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar with locations in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, focused on full-mouth dental implant treatment, implant-supported restorations, and advanced diagnostic planning. The practice provides structured treatment approaches supported by digital technology and patient-specific care planning.

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