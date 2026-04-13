Costar Roofing Los Angeles Expands Commercial Roofing Services Across LA County

After Roof Repair Project

The licensed LA roofing contractor has completed 1,000+ residential and commercial projects across LA County with a verified 5-star client rating.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here's a rewritten body matching the new editorial tone, under 700 words:

Costar Roofing Los Angeles, a licensed and insured roofing contractor based in Los Angeles, has reached 25 years of continuous operation serving residential and commercial property owners across Los Angeles County.

Since its founding, the company has completed more than 1,000 roofing projects throughout the region and holds a verified 5-star client rating across more than 100 documented reviews.

The milestone reflects steady growth in both the residential and commercial segments of the LA County roofing market, where the company has built a working record across a wide range of property types, roof systems, and project scales.

Residential and Commercial Roofing Services

Costar Roofing Los Angeles provides roofing services covering the full lifecycle of residential and commercial roofing systems across LA County. Current service offerings include:

Roof installation for new construction and full replacements

Roof repair for leaks, damaged shingles, flashing failures, and structural issues

Full roof replacement across asphalt shingle, clay and concrete tile, metal, TPO, and slate systems

Commercial flat roofing installation, repair, and membrane systems

Commercial roof coatings for surface protection and heat reduction

Scheduled roof maintenance and inspection programs

Written roof condition assessments with documented repair recommendations

24/7 emergency roof repair for active leaks, storm damage, and urgent structural concerns

Free no-obligation estimates on all residential and commercial projects

Commercial Roofing Operations

Over the past decade, Costar Roofing Los Angeles has expanded its commercial roofing work across LA County, taking on projects for office buildings, retail spaces, warehouses, multi-unit residential developments, homeowners associations, and mixed-use properties. Commercial projects are managed with scheduled coordination to limit operational disruption, compliance with applicable commercial building codes, and material systems suited for flat and low-slope roof configurations.

"Twenty-five years in Los Angeles has taught us that every property is different and every client deserves the same level of care regardless of the size of the job. We have grown significantly on the commercial side because property managers and business owners need a roofing contractor they can rely on to show up, do the work correctly, and not create problems for tenants or operations."

— Aviv, Owner, Costar Roofing Los Angeles

Operational Background

Costar Roofing Los Angeles has operated as a fully licensed and insured contractor in the state of California throughout its 25-year history. The company's current service record includes:

25+ years of continuous operation in Los Angeles County

1,000+ completed roofing projects across residential and commercial property types

Verified 5-star rating across 100+ documented client reviews

Licensed and insured across all project types in California

24/7 emergency response availability throughout LA County

Service Area

Costar Roofing Los Angeles provides roofing services throughout Los Angeles County, including Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Silver Lake, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Culver City, Koreatown, Boyle Heights, Westwood, South Park, Fashion District, Huntington Park, Montebello, and surrounding communities.

Property owners, commercial clients, property managers, and HOAs can contact Costar Roofing Los Angeles at 818-337-1212 or visit www.costarroofinginc.com for a free inspection or no-obligation estimate. Emergency roofing services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About Costar Roofing Los Angeles

Costar Roofing Los Angeles is a fully licensed and insured roofing contractor based in Los Angeles, CA, with 25+ years of experience serving residential and commercial property owners throughout LA County. Services include roof installation, repair, replacement, maintenance, inspection, and 24/7 emergency response across all major roofing material systems. Contact: 818-337-1212 | info@costarroofinginc.com |www.costarroofinginc.com

Costar Roofing Los Angeles

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