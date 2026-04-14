Sciensus and The Purpose Coalition launch Connected Care Report on the future of NHS care

Report shows care at home supports NHS goals, health equality, keeping people in work – new polling shows most don’t realise key treatments can be given at home

If the UK is serious about opportunity and growth, it must be serious about the future of healthcare. This report sets out why that discussion now matters more than ever.” — Rt Hon Justine Greening, Chair of the Purpose Coalition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus, a provider of clinical care at home and life science services that help give patients faster access to medicines, today launched its Connected Care Report with the Purpose Coalition. The report calls on policymakers, NHS leaders and parliamentarians to include clinical homecare when planning health services, to join up national plans with local delivery and to make care closer to home a key way of delivering NHS care.The report adds to the national debate on how specialist care should be delivered in the future and argues that clinical care at home should be treated as a core part of a modern NHS.“The Connected Care Report is an important, evidence-based contribution to the discussion about the future of healthcare,” said Rt Hon Justine Greening, Chair of The Purpose Coalition. “Access to healthcare affects more than people’s health. It shapes whether they can stay in work, continue their studies and take part in everyday life. This report adds urgency to a discussion the UK needs to have if it is serious about opportunity and long-term growth."The report shows that clinical homecare is a proven way of delivering care that can support key goals in the Government’s 10-Year Plan for the NHS, including care closer to home and better use of digital tools. It also shows how connected care can help reduce health inequalities by making it easier for people who face barriers to treatment – for example those in rural or underserved areas – to get the care they need.“We see every day the difference that clinical homecare makes to patients,” said Christian Tucat, CEO of Sciensus. “It can improve outcomes, cut down on hospital visits and help people keep more control and continuity in their daily lives. It also helps the NHS use its beds and staff time better by moving suitable care out of hospital. That’s why we believe clinical homecare should be seen as a core part of a modern, joined-up model of care.”New public polling, carried out alongside the report among 2,013 UK adults, found that:- 88% did not know that chemotherapy can sometimes be given at home, highlighting a big gap between what is already possible and what people think care looks like- 57% said travel and parking are a major hidden cost of care, highlighting the burden of hospital-based care- 71% said they would be more likely to stay in work or education if they could manage their condition at home- 47% said expanding specialist home-treatment teams should be a top NHS priorityTaken together, these findings strengthen the case for clinical homecare to be considered more routinely when decisions are made about services.About the Connected Care ReportThe report has been developed with The Purpose Coalition, which focuses on breaking down barriers to opportunity across the UK. Using the Coalition’s opportunity and social mobility framework, it describes access to healthcare not only as a clinical issue, but as something that also affects whether people can work, study and take part in everyday life.The report explores how connected models of specialist care delivered at home can:- Improve patient experience- Ease pressure on hospitals- Open up access to treatmentFor patients, this can mean:- Fewer hospital trips- Less disruption- More independent and normal routineFor the NHS, it can mean:- Supporting more care outside the hospital- Reducing admissions and length of stay where appropriate- Freeing up clinical time and capacity for people who most need acute hospital care.The report shows how clinical homecare can work alongside hospital services as part of a collaborative, integrated approach. It argues that this model should be considered more consistently, with better alignment between national plans and local delivery, so that more patients can benefit from safe, specialist care closer to home where it is clinically appropriate.The Connected Care Report was launched at an event in the House of Commons at the Palace of Westminster on 14 April and is available for download here. About The Purpose CoalitionThe Purpose Coalition brings together organisations to develop stronger leadership positions, share best practice, shape serious conversations and turn ambition into practical action for their customers, colleagues and communities.Chaired by former Secretary of State for Education Rt Hon Justine Greening, the Purpose Coalition includes some of Britain’s leading organisations, including UK Power Networks, bp, Sodexo UK & Ireland, the BBC, The Wise Group, Barclays, Enterprise Mobility, Leonardo UK and E.ON.About SciensusSciensus is a life sciences organisation specialising in patient access and engagement, as well as insight solutions. The company supports patients with complex and chronic conditions through clinical homecare services, digital tools and real-world data capabilities, working with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners across the UK and Europe.For more information, please visit www.sciensus.com For further information, please contact:Marketing@sciensus.com

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