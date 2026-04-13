Alfred Publishing Releases Lessons—A Groundbreaking Business Guide for Independent Music Teachers

Industry veteran Eric Branner distills 10,000 guitar lessons into the definitive career guide for today’s independent music educators.

I hope it helps musicians feel more confident, encouraged, and genuinely delighted to do their awesome work.” — Eric Branner

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfred Publishing today announced the release of Lessons: A Modern Guide to the Business of Teaching Music by Eric Branner, a comprehensive and compassionate roadmap for independent music teachers who want to build thriving, sustainable studios without sacrificing the joy of their craft.

Despite the fact that music education is a multi-billion-dollar industry, most music teachers receive no business training whatsoever. They graduate from conservatories and music programs with extraordinary artistic skill but little guidance on how to price their services, attract students, market their studios, or build systems that allow their work to be sustainable long-term. Lessons is the book the industry has been missing.

Drawing on his experience teaching more than 10,000 guitar lessons, founding a technology company that serves independent music educators, and engaging with thousands of teachers across the country, Branner brings hard-won, practical wisdom to every page. The book covers the full arc of building a music teaching career: pricing with confidence, marketing authentically, designing efficient studio systems, and cultivating the entrepreneurial mindset that separates a struggling freelancer from a flourishing professional.

“Teaching music is one of the most wonderful, impactful, and worthwhile careers a person can choose,” says Branner. “This book is a distillation of everything I’ve learned—from the lesson room, from building technology for teachers, and from meeting thousands of incredible music educators along the way. I wanted to write the guide I wish I’d had.”

What sets Lessons apart from generic small-business advice is its deep specificity to the music teaching profession. Every example, framework, and strategy is calibrated to the realities independent teachers actually face—seasonal enrollment dips, the awkwardness of raising rates with longtime students, the challenge of standing out in a crowded local market, and the mental toll of running a business largely alone. Branner’s tone is clear, encouraging, and never condescending: he writes as a colleague who has been in the trenches, not a consultant peering in from the outside.

The book is organized to be immediately actionable. Teachers can read it cover to cover or use it as a reference, dipping into chapters on studio policies, student retention, or social media as specific challenges arise. Whether a teacher is just hanging out their shingle or has been teaching for twenty years and is ready to finally get paid what they’re worth, Lessons meets them where they are.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Title: Lessons: A Modern Guide to the Business of Teaching Music

Author: Eric Branner

Publisher: Alfred Publishing

Audience: Independent music teachers, music school owners, music education students, and working musicians considering private teaching

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eric Branner is a guitarist, educator, and entrepreneur with decades of experience at the intersection of music and business. He has taught more than 10,000 guitar lessons and founded a technology company dedicated to helping independent music teachers build more successful studios. He has spent years in conversation with music educators across the country, understanding their challenges firsthand and developing practical solutions. Lessons is his first book.

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