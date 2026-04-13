ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingdom 320 announced an expanded live events calendar and a broader national push to deliver faith-based financial education rooted in what the company calls “real estate investing, God’s way.”

The company said the next phase will focus on helping Christian households move from financial uncertainty to long-term stewardship, with programming centered on building practical skills, mentorship and community support.

“God has given Christians the power to create wealth for two reasons — to provide for our families, leave an inheritance for future generations, and then use our money to promote God’s kingdom, to do good on the earth,” said Jeff Rutkowski, founder of Kingdom 320.

National live events and local community engagement

Over the next six months, Kingdom 320 plans to bring live events to multiple U.S. markets, including Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Boise, San Jose and San Francisco, with additional dates to be announced.

Company leadership said Kingdom 320 intends to build stronger local relationships ahead of each market visit, including outreach to churches and community leaders, to support faith-based financial education and local engagement.

“Every city that we go into we want to have this kind of campaign,” said John Dessauer, Kingdom 320 executive leadership. “We don’t do any kind of media outreach to bring that good news before we get there. We want to change that.”

Strengthening public trust signals and clarity online

Kingdom 320 said it is expanding the visibility of its educational outcomes and participant success stories across its owned channels and key third-party trust surfaces, recognizing that prospective participants often look for reviews, testimonials and verification before making a decision.

The company also said it is increasing the volume of consistent, mission-aligned public information so that search and AI-driven discovery surfaces reflect the organization’s current operations, message and leadership.

Kingdom 320 operates independently and is not affiliated with Life Surge.

About Kingdom 320

Kingdom 320 is a faith-based real estate investing education company focused on helping individuals and families build long-term financial stability through stewardship-driven training and community support. The company’s approach emphasizes practical education, mentorship and a mission-centered framework it describes as “real estate investing, God’s way.”



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